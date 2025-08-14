‘Rawalpindi Ki Pitch Lekar Nahi Ghoom Sakte’: Shoaib Akhtar Tears Into Pakistan’s Shocking Batting Performance Against West Indies

Pakistan cricket is grappling with a reality check after suffering a crushing ODI series defeat against the West Indies. The Caribbean side clinched their first bilateral ODI series win over Pakistan since 1991, sealing the three-match series 2–1.

202-Run Humiliation in Decisive Third ODI

The series decider at Tarouba turned into a nightmare for Pakistan. Chasing 295, the visitors were bundled out for just 92, enduring a massive 202-run loss. West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales produced a career-best spell of 6/18, dismantling Pakistan’s batting order, while captain Shai Hope anchored the hosts’ innings with an unbeaten century.

Shoaib Akhtar Slams Lack of Intent

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar didn’t mince words in his post-match reaction on the Game On Hai show. He criticised the team for playing selfish cricket and lacking collective fight.

“We used to have expressive and explosive talent… everyone chipped in. Now, everyone is playing for their averages. The intent should be to win matches for your country,” Akhtar said, as quoted by The Times of India.

He urged the side to adopt a modern, aggressive approach, stressing that mindset and team culture need urgent change.

“We need to change the intent, the mindset, and create that atmosphere. How hard is that to understand?”

Top-Order Collapse Adds to Woes

Pakistan’s top order crumbled under pressure, with three ducks among the top four batters. Captain Mohammad Rizwan fell for a golden duck, bowled by Seales. Openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique also failed to score, while Babar Azam managed just nine runs before being trapped lbw.

Akhtar pointed out technical deficiencies, particularly the inability to handle seam movement.

“Halka sa seam hota hai toh musibat pad jaati hai (A bit of seam movement and they’re in trouble). Rawalpindi pitch lekar nahi ghoom sakte (You can’t carry Pindi pitches everywhere).”

Upcoming Fixtures for Both Teams

Pakistan will look to regroup ahead of a tri-series starting August 29 against Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates, followed by the Asia Cup next month. West Indies will face Nepal in a three-match T20I series before touring India for a two-Test series in October.