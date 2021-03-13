हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shoaib Akhtar

Rawalpindi's KRL Stadium renamed after Shoaib Akhtar, cricketer pens emotional note on Twitter

Shoaib Akhtar, who is renowned as 'The Rawalpindi Express' has featured in 47 Tests, 163 ODIS and 15 T20Is for Pakistan during his illustrious career and went on to scalp a total of 444 international wickets under his name.   

Rawalpindi's KRL Stadium has been renamed after Shoaib Akhtar (Twitter)

The KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi has been renamed after former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar. The development was confirmed by the former cricketer on Twitter, and he also expressed his gratitude to everyone, thanking them for their trust and suppor.

"Humbled and honoured to share that the historic KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi has been renamed as Shoaib Akhtar Stadium. I am rarely ever lost for words but today I am! I truly have no words to thank everyone for the love & respect i have received over the years." 

"I have always done by best to serve Pakistan with utmost dedication and passionate determination, with integrity. To always keep our flag high. Today and everyday I wear the star on my chest with pride. Thank you, Pakistan. Zindabad," Akhtar wrote in his tweet. 

Akhtar, who is renowned as 'The Rawalpindi Express' has featured in 47 Tests, 163 ODIS and 15 T20Is for Pakistan during his illustrious career and went on to scalp a total of 444 international wickets under his name.   

