Rayudu Compares Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Brian Lara, Says ‘Usko Zyada Gyaan Mat Do, Just Back His Talent'

Indian cricket has found a new sensation in Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old batter from Bihar who has already started rewriting records at such a young age. His fearless batting style and explosive stroke play have made him one of the brightest prospects in Indian cricket.

IPL 2025 Breakthrough With Rajasthan Royals

Suryavanshi’s rise to fame came in the IPL 2025, where Rajasthan Royals bought him for ₹1.10 crore during the mega auction. Many questioned the franchise’s decision to invest in a teenager, but the young batter silenced critics with his powerful performances.

In just seven matches, Suryavanshi piled up 252 runs, including a sensational century off 35 balls the fastest-ever IPL hundred by an Indian player. His ability to take on bowlers fearlessly and hit big sixes earned him admiration from fans and experts alike.

Praise From Ambati Rayudu

Former India wicketkeeper Ambati Rayudu was among the first to shower praise on the youngster. Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Rayudu called Suryavanshi a rare talent and compared his batting style to that of the legendary Brian Lara.

“His bat speed is extraordinary. The way he whips the ball is special. I hope nobody changes that. With the right guidance, he will be an extraordinary talent,” Rayudu said.

The veteran also gave valuable advice for both the youngster and his coaches. “He only has to focus on one thing, and that is he should not listen to many people. Don’t listen to people; just back your talent. And for coaches also, it is important that usko zyada gyaan mat do. Leave him,” Rayudu added.

The Rahul Dravid Factor

Rayudu further expressed confidence that Suryavanshi will flourish under the guidance of Rahul Dravid, the head coach of Rajasthan Royals. Dravid, known for shaping young talent, is expected to play a big role in helping the prodigy develop his game without losing his natural aggression.

World Record In Youth ODIs

Suryavanshi’s success has not been limited to the IPL. On the England tour last month, he smashed a record-breaking 52-ball century in the fourth ODI against England Under-19, despite being just 14 years old. This knock etched his name in the record books as the fastest-known hundred in Youth ODIs.

A Future Star For India?

With IPL success, international youth records, and strong backing from cricketing greats, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already become the talk of Indian cricket. If nurtured well, the teenager could soon be donning the Indian senior team jersey and carrying forward the country’s rich batting legacy.