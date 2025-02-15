RCB Add Sneh Rana As Shreyanka Patil’s Replacement For WPL 2025

Indian spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana has been roped in by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as an injury replacement for Shreyanka Patil, who has been ruled out of the ongoing third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) due to an injury. WPL issued a statement announcing the same. Rana, who went unsold in the WPL auction last year, has joined defending champions RCB for Rs 30 lakh.

"Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday picked Sneh Rana as a replacement for Shreyanka Patil for the remainder of the TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. Shreyanka, who has played 15 matches for RCB and has scalped 19 wickets, is ruled out of the third edition of the WPL due to an injury. Rana, who is an all-rounder, has previously played for Gujarat Giants (GG) in the TATA WPL. She joins RCB for INR 30 Lakh," said a statement from WPL.

Patil, 22, was one of RCB's brightest young stars during their historic title-winning campaign last year, marking their first trophy across both men's and women's franchise cricket. She took 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 12.07, with the best figure of 4/12, which came during the final against Delhi Capitals.

She has also played three ODIs and 16 T20Is for India, taking five wickets at an average of 27.00 and 20 wickets at an average of 19.20 respectively. She is also a useful lower-order batter. Sneh has represented India in all formats since her debut in 2014, having played four Tests, 27 ODIs and 25 T20Is, in which she has taken 23 wickets at an average of 20.95, 29 wickets at an average of 34.44 and 24 scalps at an average of 21.75. With two international half-centuries, she is also a capable batter.

RCB started their WPL 2025 campaign with a thumping win against Gujarat Giants (GG) at Vadodara on Friday. After a fiery 79* in 37 balls (with three fours and eight sixes) from Ashleigh Gardner and half-century by Beth Mooney (56 in 42 balls, with eight fours) took GG to 201/5 in their 20 overs, RCB overcame two early wickets with a stabilising partnership between Raghvi Bisht (25 in 27 balls, with three fours) and Ellyse Perry (57 in 34 balls, with six fours and two sixes), before an explosive 93 run stand in 37 balls between Richa Ghosh (64* in 27 balls, with seven fours and four boundaries) and Kanika Ahuja (30* in 13 balls) helped them to a six-wicket win with nine balls left.