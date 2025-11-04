RCB Appoint Anya Shrubsole As Bowling Coach, Promote Malolan Rangarajan To Head Coach For WPL 2026

WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have appointed former England pacer Anya Shrubsole as their new bowling coach ahead of the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo. The move comes as part of a reshuffle following RCB’s fourth-place finish in the previous edition. Shrubsole replaces Sunetra Paranjape, who previously held the role.

Malolan Rangarajan Promoted To Head Coach

Alongside Shrubsole’s appointment, former Tamil Nadu spinner Malolan Rangarajan has been promoted to head coach for the new season. Rangarajan has been a key part of RCB’s women’s setup since the league’s inception and also serves as the lead scout for the men’s team.

This change follows Luke Williams’ unavailability for WPL 2026 due to his commitments with the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

WPL 2026 To Start In January

The Women’s Premier League has been rescheduled to begin on January 8 and will conclude in early February, a month earlier than usual. The shift was made to avoid overlapping with the Men’s T20 World Cup, which India will co-host with Sri Lanka in February–March 2026, followed by the IPL 2026 season.

Shrubsole’s First Coaching Stint In WPL

A 2017 ICC World Cup winner, Shrubsole retired from international cricket in 2022 after taking over 200 wickets for England across formats. Following her retirement, she transitioned into coaching, serving as an assistant coach under Charlotte Edwards for the Southern Vipers in England’s domestic circuit. Her upcoming role with RCB marks her first coaching assignment in the Women’s Premier League.

RCB’s Support Staff And Core Players

RCB’s coaching unit will continue to feature R. Muralidhar as batting coach, while Navnita Gautam is expected to remain head physio. As per reports, the franchise has decided to retain Smriti Mandhana as captain and top retention for the upcoming WPL cycle. RCB is also in talks to retain Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Sophie Molineux, and Shreyanka Patil players who form the core of the side.