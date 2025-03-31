IPL 2025: Days after their emphatic victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has claimed another triumph. RCB has surpassed CSK to become the most-followed IPL franchise on Instagram, securing the No. 1 spot with 17.8 million followers. The Chennai-based franchise follows closely behind with 17.7 million followers. The rise in RCB’s digital presence aligns with their on-field dominance over CSK this season.

Breaking A 17-Year Jinx In Chennai

RCB’s rise in popularity was fueled by their landmark victory over CSK in the eighth match of the IPL season. Led by Rajat Patidar, the Bengaluru franchise secured a commanding 50-run victory at Chepauk, marking their first win in Chennai since the inaugural IPL season in 2008. This historic triumph ended a 17-year wait and showcased RCB’s determination to break past struggles against their southern rivals.

Clinical Performance Seals the Win

Patidar played a crucial role in RCB’s innings, scoring a vital fifty that provided the team with a competitive total of 196/7. However, it was the disciplined bowling unit that made the difference. RCB’s bowlers struck early and often, ensuring that CSK never got a foothold in the chase. Chennai’s top order crumbled, losing three wickets in the first two overs, including captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck.

CSK’s Fightback Falls Short

Despite an unbeaten 30-run knock from MS Dhoni, which included three fours and two sixes, CSK could only manage 146/8, falling short by 50 runs. With his late effort, Dhoni surpassed Suresh Raina to become CSK’s highest run-scorer in IPL history, but it remained a mere consolation in an otherwise forgettable outing for the five-time champions.

Kohli’s Delight As RCB Dominates

Virat Kohli, the only player from RCB’s squad who was also part of their 2008 victory at Chepauk, was seen smiling widely after the match. His reaction reflected the significance of the win, as RCB finally ended their long-standing struggles at CSK’s fortress. With a blend of solid batting and relentless bowling, RCB not only secured a crucial victory but also strengthened their position both on the field and in the digital world.