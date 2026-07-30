/RCB becomes first cricket franchise in History to cross $300 Million brand, Check MI,CSK and full rankings

This corporate activity is mirrored across the broader ecosystem of the league. The financial landscape was further bolstered by high-profile institutional acquisitions, including the joint entry of the Mittal family and Adar Poonawalla into the ownership structure of the Rajasthan Royals at a reported $1.65 billion enterprise valuation.

These headline transactions signal a crucial shift in private equity and corporate sentiment. Institutional investors no longer view T20 cricket through the lens of a brief, seasonal sporting event. Instead, franchises are being priced as year-round entertainment hubs and media ecosystems. This investor confidence rests on a highly durable economic framework engineered by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), anchored by three pillars: