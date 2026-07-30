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RCB becomes first cricket franchise in History to cross $300 Million brand, Check MI,CSK and full rankings

In a definitive testament to the Indian Premier League's meteoric evolution into a global sports heavyweight, the tournament's overall enterprise ecosystem has surged past a monumental benchmark.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 08:10 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 08:20 AM IST
RCB becomes first cricket franchise in History to cross $300 Million brand, Check MI,CSK and full rankings
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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