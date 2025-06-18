RCB captain Rajat Patidar creates history, becomes 1st ever captain to...

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar has created history by becoming the premier captain in Indian Premier League history to capture championship titles in each of his opening two seasons in charge.

This historic feat was realized after Patidar guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the IPL 2026 trophy, commanding an authoritative victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With this decisive win, Bengaluru successfully retained the prestigious trophy for the second year in a row, building directly on their breakthrough maiden title win in 2025, which was similarly achieved under Patidar's leadership.

Joining an Elite Captaincy Circle

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This consecutive triumph elevates Bengaluru into a select group, making them only the third club in IPL history to pull off a successful title defense. Additionally, Patidar has joined MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as the only leaders to capture the tournament trophy in back-to-back seasons.

Dhoni achieved this feat with Chennai Super Kings across 2010 and 2011, while Rohit accomplished the same with Mumbai Indians during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Outside of this specific group, Gautam Gambhir is the only other leader holding multiple championship trophies, having steered Kolkata Knight Riders to tournament victories in 2012 and 2014.

First Captain to Win Titles in His First Two Seasons

Patidar has established an entirely unique personal milestone by becoming the first captain in league history to lift the trophy in both of his first two seasons at the helm.

Though iconic captains such as Shane Warne, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya famously secured championships during their first seasons as captain, none managed to retain the trophy the following year. Hardik came closest by guiding Gujarat Titans to the final in his first two seasons, only to fall short against Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 final.

Fastest Captain to Reach Two IPL Titles

Furthermore, the Bengaluru skipper has entered the record books as the fastest captain to win two IPL titles in terms of matches led.

Patidar has astonishingly claimed two championship trophies while captaining the franchise in just 28 matches. This remarkable efficiency surpasses the previous benchmark set by Rohit Sharma and further strengthens Patidar's reputation as one of the most successful leaders in IPL history.

A Unique T20I Milestone

Adding another layer to his achievements, Rajat Patidar is now the first player to win two IPL titles as captain before making his official T20 International debut.

The only comparable case is Shane Warne, who won the inaugural IPL title with Rajasthan Royals before ever playing a T20I. However, Warne's situation was unique, as he had already retired from international cricket before the format was introduced at the highest level.

From Unsold Player to Two-Time Champion Captain

This second consecutive title caps one of the most extraordinary rise-to-glory stories in IPL history. Just four years ago, Patidar went unsold at the IPL auction and was overlooked by every franchise. His fortunes changed when Royal Challengers Bengaluru brought him in as an injury replacement midway through the 2022 season.

Since then, the Madhya Pradesh batter has transformed from an unselected backup into a franchise icon, leading RCB to back-to-back championships and etching his name among the league's greatest captains.