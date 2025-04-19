RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Creates History, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record For THIS Massive IPL Feat
Though his team lost, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar achieved a personal milestone during the IPL 2025 game against Punjab Kings on Friday.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar created history during his team's IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday. Patidar scored 23 runs off 18 runs as RCB suffered a five-wicket loss against Punjab Kings in a rain-truncated match.
Though his team lost, RCB skipper Patidar achieved a personal milestone during the game. The 31-year-old Patidar became the second-fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in IPL history after Sai Sudharsan. Patidar surpassed the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Tilak Varma for the incredible IPL feat.
Patidar scored the 1000 IPL runs in 30 innings, while Sai Sudharsan achieved this feat in just 25 innings.
Fastest To 1,000 Runs For An Indian In IPL (By Innings)
25 - Sai Sudharsan
30 - Rajat Patidar
31 - Ruturaj Gaikwad
31 - Sachin Tendulkar
33 - Tilak Varma
Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar is also the third-fastest Indian batter to reach 1,000 runs in terms of balls taken.
Fastest Indian Batter To 1,000 Runs In IPL (By Balls Taken)
604 - Virender Sehwag
617 - Yusuf Pathan
626 - Rajat Patidar
630 - Rishabh Pant
RCB are currently third in the IPL 2025 points table, one spot above their opponents, PBKS.
Following their loss against Punjab Kings, RCB slipped to fourth position in the points table with four wins and three losses from seven games. On the other hand, Punjab Kings jumped to the second spot with 10 points, having won five matches in seven so far.
Rajat Patidar-led RCB will face Punjab Kings again in their reverse fixture in Mullanpur on Sunday.
