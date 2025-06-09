In the wake of a devastating stampede that marred Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic IPL title celebration, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated that the government is considering relocating the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium to a safer location.

Stampede Turns Celebration Into Tragedy

What began as a joyous occasion to mark RCB’s first-ever IPL title ended in disaster as a massive crowd gathered outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The uncontrolled rush led to a stampede, claiming 11 lives and leaving over 50 people injured.

Police and Officials Face Consequences

In response to the incident, the state government acted swiftly. Five police officers responsible for managing security at the event were suspended. Additionally, Karnataka's intelligence chief and the Chief Minister’s political secretary were replaced as part of the accountability measures.

Compensation for Victims' Families Increased

The Karnataka government initially announced ₹10 lakh as compensation for each deceased victim’s family. However, following public outcry and the severity of the incident, CM Siddaramaiah raised the amount to ₹25 lakh per family.

Stadium’s Location Under Scrutiny

The tragedy has reignited concerns about the central location of M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is surrounded by narrow roads and dense urban infrastructure. The current site struggles to handle large gatherings, especially during high-profile matches and celebrations.

CM Siddaramaiah Open to Relocation

Speaking to the media, CM Siddaramaiah confirmed that the government is open to relocating the stadium to a safer, more spacious site. “We will consider the suggestion seriously. Public safety is our top priority,” he said.

Relocation Will Require Detailed Planning

While no timeline has been set, CM Siddaramaiah acknowledged that relocating a major sports venue like Chinnaswamy Stadium would require extensive planning, land allocation, and coordination with the BCCI and other stakeholders.

One of IPL’s Most Iconic Venues

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been home to RCB since the inception of the IPL in 2008. Known for its electrifying atmosphere and central location in Bengaluru, it has hosted numerous memorable cricket moments.

The incident has raised wider questions about crowd control measures, event planning, and the need for upgraded sports infrastructure in Indian cities to accommodate growing fanbases and large public gatherings.