RCB create history, become 1st team to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) created history on Sunday, May 17, by becoming the first team to secure a playoff spot in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. RCB, the defending champions, punched their ticket to the top four after registering a commanding 23-run victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

After their impressive 23-run victory over the Punjab Kings, RCB moved up to 18 points from 13 games and a formidable Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.065, cementing their position at the top of the IPL 2026 points table.

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Dominant Batting Display Sets Stage

RCB posted a formidable total of 222/4 in 20 overs after Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl. The innings was powered by a well-rounded batting effort:

Venkatesh Iyer starred with an unbeaten 73 off just 40 balls, showcasing explosive strokeplay.

Virat Kohli contributed a solid half-century (58 off 37 balls), extending his consistent form this season and marking another milestone in what is shaping up to be his ninth 500+ run IPL campaign.

Devdutt Padikkal also added a quickfire 45 off 25 balls.

Wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma led RCB in the absence of injured skipper Rajat Patidar, and the middle order delivered in a high-stakes encounter. Spinner Harpreet Brar was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS with 2/35, but the home side struggled to contain RCB's aggressive intent.

Clinical Bowling Seals Win And Qualification

Defending 222, RCB's star-studded bowling attack struck early. Heavyweight pacers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, alongside the impressive Rasikh Dar Salam, tore through the PBKS top order, dismissing dangerous prospects Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Shreyas Iyer in rapid succession.

Just when it looked like a routine blowout for the defending champions, Punjab' middle-order batter Shashank Singh unleashed an absolute storm. Smashed a brutal 22-ball half-century, Shashank - accompanied by Marcus Stoinis - started sending balls over the ropes with ease, bringing the equation down to a tense 40 runs needed off the final two overs.

With panic threatening to creep into the RCB dugout, the bowlers held their nerve. Utilizing precise yorkers and clever changes of pace, RCB neutralized the threat in the death overs to cross the finish line, handing Punjab Kings their sixth consecutive defeat.

This victory took RCB to 18 points (from 13 matches, 9 wins), with a strong net run rate that virtually guarantees their place in the top four. As defending champions from 2025, RCB have now secured their 11th playoff appearance, edging closer to matching the record tally.

IPL 2026 Points Table After PBKS vs RCB Clash

Q FOR DEFENDING CHAMPIONS RCB pic.twitter.com/9Q4SW8XUi8 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 17, 2026

What This Means For IPL 2026 Playoff Race

With several matches still to be played, RCB's qualification as the first team underscores their consistency throughout the IPL 2026 season. They currently top the points table ahead of teams like Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings.

This result not only boosts RCB's confidence heading into the business end of the league stage but also puts immense pressure on other contenders.

RCB have a couple of league matches remaining, but the focus now shifts to securing a top-two finish for a favorable playoff matchup. For Punjab Kings, the road to qualification has become significantly steeper.