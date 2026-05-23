RCB create history, become 2nd IPL team after Mumbai Indians to...
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) achieved a huge milestone during the high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) etched their name in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history books during the high-stakes clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, May 23.
Friday's clash against SRH was special one for RCB as it was their 300th match in T20s across their illustrious journey since joining the IPL in 2008.
With this, RCB became only the second IPL franchise to play 300 or more T20 matches, following in the footsteps of Mumbai Indians. Overall, RCB became the fourth cricket team in the world to play 300 or more T20 matches.
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Entering The 300 Club
Mumbai Indians achieved the 300-match feat earlier in the 2026 season, becoming the first IPL side to reach the milestone. With five IPL titles and a dominant record in T20 cricket, MI set the benchmark.
RCB now join them as the second franchise to hit this impressive figure, underscoring the longevity and competitiveness of these two powerhouses.
Teams with most matches in T20s
Mumbai Indians - 312
Somerset - 304
Pakistan (men’s) - 303
Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 300*
Hampshire - 297
Kolkata Knight Riders - 294
Chennai Super Kings - 291
Delhi Capitals - 287
Surrey - 287
Sussex - 284
India (men’s) - 281
Punjab Kings - 281
A Journey Of Resilience And Passion
RCB, known for their explosive batting line-up and loyal fanbase, have been a cornerstone of the IPL since its inception. Despite not always translating their on-field talent into silverware until their maiden IPL title in 2025, the franchise has consistently delivered entertainment and memorable performances.
Virat Kohli, the talismanic batter, has been the heartbeat of the team for nearly two decades, leading from the front both with the bat and in spirit.
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What This Means For RCB
This milestone is more than just a number for RCB; it represents endurance, fan loyalty, and the evolution of a franchise that has grown from underdogs to champions. In IPL 2026, RCB have been in strong form as they topped the league stage.
As the IPL 2026 playoffs loom, RCB will aim to defend their title and add more chapters to their rich legacy. Reaching 300 matches positions them perfectly to chase further records - be it wins, titles, or individual brilliance from stars like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and their bowling attack.
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