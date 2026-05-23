RCB create history, become 2nd IPL team after Mumbai Indians to...

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) etched their name in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history books during the high-stakes clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, May 23.

Friday's clash against SRH was special one for RCB as it was their 300th match in T20s across their illustrious journey since joining the IPL in 2008.

With this, RCB became only the second IPL franchise to play 300 or more T20 matches, following in the footsteps of Mumbai Indians. Overall, RCB became the fourth cricket team in the world to play 300 or more T20 matches.



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Entering The 300 Club

Mumbai Indians achieved the 300-match feat earlier in the 2026 season, becoming the first IPL side to reach the milestone. With five IPL titles and a dominant record in T20 cricket, MI set the benchmark.

RCB now join them as the second franchise to hit this impressive figure, underscoring the longevity and competitiveness of these two powerhouses.

Teams with most matches in T20s

Mumbai Indians - 312

Somerset - 304

Pakistan (men’s) - 303

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 300*

Hampshire - 297

Kolkata Knight Riders - 294

Chennai Super Kings - 291

Delhi Capitals - 287

Surrey - 287

Sussex - 284

India (men’s) - 281

Punjab Kings - 281

A Journey Of Resilience And Passion

RCB, known for their explosive batting line-up and loyal fanbase, have been a cornerstone of the IPL since its inception. Despite not always translating their on-field talent into silverware until their maiden IPL title in 2025, the franchise has consistently delivered entertainment and memorable performances.

Virat Kohli, the talismanic batter, has been the heartbeat of the team for nearly two decades, leading from the front both with the bat and in spirit.



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What This Means For RCB

This milestone is more than just a number for RCB; it represents endurance, fan loyalty, and the evolution of a franchise that has grown from underdogs to champions. In IPL 2026, RCB have been in strong form as they topped the league stage.

As the IPL 2026 playoffs loom, RCB will aim to defend their title and add more chapters to their rich legacy. Reaching 300 matches positions them perfectly to chase further records - be it wins, titles, or individual brilliance from stars like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and their bowling attack.