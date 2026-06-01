RCB create history; become 3rd team after CSK, MI to win back-to-back IPL titles

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defended their Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a commanding five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of 2026 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31.

With this, RCB became only the third team in Indian Premier League history to win back-to-back titles, joining the elite company of the Chennai Super Kings (2010-2011) and Mumbai Indians (2019-2020).



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Teams With Back To Back IPL Titles

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Back-to-back IPL title in 2010 and 2011 under MS Dhoni.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Consecutive title wins in 2019 and 2020 under Rohit Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Now the third team to join this exclusive list in 2025-26 under Rajat Patidar

The King Reclaims His Throne

Chasing a target of 156, the IPL 2026 final belonged to none other than Virat Kohli. Walking out with the weight of immense expectation, Kohli anchored the chase with masterly precision, unleashing a magnificent, unbeaten 75 not out off just 42 balls.

Alongside a fiery blitz (32 off 16) from Venkatesh Iyer, Kohli ensured that the target was chased down comfortably with two overs to spare, sparking wild celebrations across the country.

Pace Battery Sets Up the Win

Earlier, RCB’s decision to bowl first paid off beautifully. The pace attack executed a flawless bowling masterclass to choke the formidable Gujarat Titans batting lineup. Rasikh Dar was the star with the ball, picking up exceptional figures of 3/27, effectively breaking the backbone of the Titans' middle order and restricting them to a below-par 155/8.

The Road to Glory: From Drought to Dynasty

For 18 long years, RCB were the perennial nearly-men of the IPL - finalists in 2009, 2011, and 2016 but never quite able to lift the trophy. That all changed dramatically in 2025 when, under the leadership that transitioned to Rajat Patidar, they finally broke the jinx by defeating Punjab Kings in a thrilling final.

Fast forward to 2026, and the defending champions RCB showed they were no one-season wonder.

A New Era For RCB

This victory marks more than just back-to-back titles. It symbolizes a complete transformation for the franchise. From the heartbreak of multiple final losses to building a balanced squad capable of dominating across seasons, RCB have finally realized their potential.

Virat Kohli, who has been the heartbeat of the team for nearly two decades, got to lift the trophy not once but twice - a fitting reward for his unwavering loyalty and passion.