RCB create unwanted record, become 1st team in IPL history to...

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions, created an unwanted record in a rain-affected Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, May 7.

RCB's unwanted record came following a brutal onslaught from Lucknow Super Giants opener Mitchell Marsh, who slammed a sensational 111 off just 56 balls, powering LSG to 209/3 in 19 overs. Marsh's impressive knock handed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) a dubious milestone: they are now the team to have conceded the most centuries in IPL history.

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Fastest Century For LSG In IPL

In a rain-shortened 19-over-a-side contest, Mitchell Marsh looked like a man possessed. The Australian all-rounder hammered nine fours and nine sixes in a display of pure power-hitting, dominating RCB's bowling attack from the outset.

Marsh reached his century in a blistering 49 balls - the fastest by an LSG batter in IPL history, surpassing Rishabh Pant's 54-ball effort against the same opposition last season. His impressive knock of 111 off 56 balls propelled LSG to a formidable 209/3, which proved to be enough in the end.

Marsh's Mayhem Sets Up Victory

LSG, needing a win to stay alive in the playoff race, was invited to bat first after RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss. Marsh got off to a flyer, smashing Josh Hazlewood for two sixes early and racing to a half-century off just 20 balls. He added crucial partnerships, including a 70-run stand with Nicholas Pooran (38 off 23), before late fireworks from skipper Rishabh Pant (32 not out off 10) pushed the total past 200.

RCB chased a revised target of 213 but fell short by nine runs, finishing at 203/6. Despite fighting knocks from Patidar (61) and Tim David (40), and some resistance, LSG's bowlers - led by Prince Yadav's 3/33 - held their nerve in a thriller.

Unwanted Record For RCB

Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh became the 15th different batter to score a century against RCB in the IPL, taking the defending champions' tally of conceded hundreds to 16. Notably, no other team in IPL history has conceded more centuries than RCB.

Teams to concede most 100s in IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 16 (15 batters)

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 14 (14 batters)

Kolkata Knight Riders – 14 (12 batters)

Mumbai Indians – 14 (11 batters)

Marsh's Redemption And LSG's Boost

For Marsh, this was his second IPL century and a timely return to form. As LSG's leading run-scorer this IPL season, Marsh knock not only ended a six-match losing streak but also kept their faint playoff hopes alive.

Lineup For RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav

RCB Impact substitutes: Rasikh Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer

LSG Impact substitutes: Mayank Yadav, Mukul Chowdhary, Abdul Samad, M Siddharth, Avesh Khan.