RCB Crush PBKS – Preity Zinta’s Disbelief Caught on Camera During IPL Playoff: WATCH

In a dramatic turn of events during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), leading to a visibly distraught reaction from team co-owner Preity Zinta. The match, held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, saw PBKS being bowled out for a mere 101 runs in 14.1 overs, marking one of the lowest totals in IPL playoff history.

RCB's bowlers delivered a stellar performance, with Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma each claiming three wickets. The PBKS batting lineup crumbled under pressure, losing key players like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Shreyas Iyer early in the innings.

Preity Zinta, who had been a picture of joy throughout Punjab's league-stage success, was seen in the stands with a dramatic shift in emotions. Initially smiling and cheering, her demeanor turned visibly tense as PBKS suffered a disastrous start, losing four key wickets within the Powerplay. Her reactions quickly went viral on social media, highlighting the emotional rollercoaster experienced by team owners during high-stakes games.

RCB capitalized on their bowling success with a swift chase, reaching the target of 102 runs in just 10 overs, securing an 8-wicket victory and a spot in the IPL 2025 final.

This defeat marked a disappointing end to the Punjab Kings, especially after finishing as table-toppers in the league stage. The team will now travel to Ahmedabad in the hope of winning Qualifier 2 on June 1.