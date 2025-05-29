RCB Crush PBKS – Preity Zinta’s Disbelief Caught on Camera During IPL Playoff: WATCH
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by 8 Wickets and stormed into the finals of IPL 2025. Meanwhile, Prity Zinta’s reaction went viral after Punjab’s Collapse.
Trending Photos
In a dramatic turn of events during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), leading to a visibly distraught reaction from team co-owner Preity Zinta. The match, held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, saw PBKS being bowled out for a mere 101 runs in 14.1 overs, marking one of the lowest totals in IPL playoff history.
RCB's bowlers delivered a stellar performance, with Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma each claiming three wickets. The PBKS batting lineup crumbled under pressure, losing key players like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Shreyas Iyer early in the innings.
Preity Zinta, who had been a picture of joy throughout Punjab's league-stage success, was seen in the stands with a dramatic shift in emotions. Initially smiling and cheering, her demeanor turned visibly tense as PBKS suffered a disastrous start, losing four key wickets within the Powerplay. Her reactions quickly went viral on social media, highlighting the emotional rollercoaster experienced by team owners during high-stakes games.
Feeling sad for Preity Zinta _#RCBvsPBKS #Qualifier1 #RCB #Playbold pic.twitter.com/505K6Tpp9S — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) May 29, 2025
Disappointed #PreityZinta _#RCBvsPBKS | #IPLPlayoffs
pic.twitter.com/MSgIGXiAWf — Bharat Media (@bharatmediahub) May 29, 2025
RCB capitalized on their bowling success with a swift chase, reaching the target of 102 runs in just 10 overs, securing an 8-wicket victory and a spot in the IPL 2025 final.
Hindustan Times
This defeat marked a disappointing end to the Punjab Kings, especially after finishing as table-toppers in the league stage. The team will now travel to Ahmedabad in the hope of winning Qualifier 2 on June 1.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv