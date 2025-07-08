IPL 2025: Global investment bank Houlihan Lokey’s latest IPL Brand Valuation Study has revealed massive growth in the Indian Premier League’s brand and franchise values, reflecting the league's explosive commercial and viewership success in 2025.

IPL’s Total Valuation Soars to $18.5 Billion

According to the report, the overall enterprise value of the IPL has jumped to US$18.5 billion, a 12.9% increase from the previous year. The IPL's standalone brand value also saw a 13.8% spike, reaching US$3.9 billion, showcasing its unmatched position in the global sporting landscape.

RCB Tops Franchise Valuation Rankings

Fresh off their historic first-ever IPL title win, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are now the most valuable franchise, valued at US$269 million. Their surge in performance, brand engagement, and massive fanbase played a key role in their rise.

IPL 2025: Here's How Other Teams Stack Up:

- RCB – $269 million

- Mumbai Indians – $242 million

- Chennai Super Kings – $235 million

- Kolkata Knight Riders – $227 million

- Sunrisers Hyderabad – $154 million

- Delhi Capitals – $152 million

- Rajasthan Royals – $146 million

- Gujarat Titans – $142 million

- Punjab Kings – $141 million

- Lucknow Super Giants – $122 million

Punjab Kings See Fastest Growth

Punjab Kings (PBKS) recorded the highest growth rate among all franchises, with a 39.6% increase in valuation. PBKS CEO Satish Menon commented, “From day one, we saw IPL as more than a cricket league it was a scalable business model with high visibility, secure revenue streams, and strong brand-building potential.”

Record-Breaking Viewership Numbers

The 2025 season shattered all viewership records:

JioHotstar recorded 1,370 million views during the opening weekend, with 340 million peak concurrent viewers.

Star Sports clocked 253 million unique TV viewers.

The final match between RCB and Punjab Kings drew an astonishing 67.8 crore views.

Sponsorship Revenue on the Rise

Sponsorships have been another big win for the league:

The BCCI earned ₹1,485 crores from four associate-sponsor slots a 25% increase from the previous cycle.

The Tata Group extended its title sponsorship deal through 2028, valued at US$300 million, underscoring confidence in the league’s future.

The IPL: A Global Business Powerhouse

From elite-level cricket to a commercial juggernaut, the IPL continues to prove why it's one of the world’s most valuable sporting leagues. The combination of high-octane action, smart franchising, and digital innovation is setting new benchmarks with every season.