RCB Face Backlash For Retaining Yash Dayal In IPL 2026 Amid POCSO, Exploitation Cases

Defending IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are facing intense criticism after deciding to retain fast bowler Yash Dayal ahead of the 2026 IPL season despite the pacer being embroiled in two criminal cases, including one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

RCB retained 17 players in their list, releasing only six, but Dayal’s inclusion has triggered widespread outrage across social media platforms, with fans and commentators questioning the franchise’s sensitivity and decision-making at a time when serious allegations are still under judicial review.

Serious allegations spark public anger

Yash Dayal is facing two FIRs:

One in Ghaziabad, where a woman accused him of sexual exploitation under the false promise of marriage.

Another in Jaipur, filed by a minor, leading to charges under the POCSO Act, with the alleged abuse reportedly occurring over two years, beginning when the girl was 17.

The Rajasthan High Court has rejected Dayal’s interim bail plea in the minor’s case, signalling the gravity of the charges, while the Allahabad High Court granted him temporary protection from arrest in the Ghaziabad case. These developments have amplified fans’ anger online, with many questioning how a defending IPL champion side could retain a player facing such serious allegations.

Fans slam RCB for “tone-deaf” decision

Several fans accused RCB of being “tone-deaf” and prioritising cricketing ability over ethics. Social media posts called the decision “disappointing,” “unacceptable,” and “against the spirit of the sport.”

Many pointed out that such a move undermines cricket’s efforts to create a responsible and safe environment for young fans and stakeholders.

Some users questioned whether RCB conducted adequate due diligence before finalising their retention list, especially when the matter is still under judicial scrutiny.

UPCA suspension resurfaces

Adding to the controversy, several supporters reminded that Dayal had already been banned by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) from participating in the UPT20 League due to the same allegations. He was originally slated to play for the Gorakhpur Lions before being suspended.

This has now raised questions about why RCB chose to ignore a state cricket body’s disciplinary action while preparing their IPL squad. With the IPL auction approaching, the controversy adds an unexpected layer of scrutiny on the defending champions, who now face pressure to justify their decision or revisit it.