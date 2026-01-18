RCB Flex All-Round Muscle As Smriti Mandhana Praises Bowlers Post DC Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana lauded her team’s bowling performance after a commanding victory over Delhi Capitals in the 11th match of the Women's Premier League 2026 season on Saturday. RCB extended their unbeaten run in the tournament with a clinical all-round display, while Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues acknowledged her side’s bowling shortcomings despite praising individual batting efforts.

Bowlers Set the Tone for RCB

RCB’s bowling unit laid the foundation for the win with disciplined spells upfront. Lauren Bell starred with figures of 3/26 in four overs, while Sayali Satghare chipped in with 3/27 in three overs. Spinner Prema Rawat was equally impressive, returning 2/16 in three overs. After receiving the Player of the Match award, Mandhana credited the bowlers for executing plans perfectly, particularly during the powerplay.

“It was amazing to see everyone bowling well, especially in the first three overs. Sayali and Bell did what they do best. Everyone executed the plans well. We wanted to get Shafali off strike and the bowlers were excellent in that phase,” Mandhana said at the post-match presentation.

Mandhana, Voll Power RCB Chase

Chasing a target of 167, RCB were briefly rattled after losing opener Grace Harris early. However, Mandhana anchored the innings with a superb 96 off 61 balls, striking 13 fours and three sixes. She was well supported by Georgia Voll, who scored an unbeaten 54 off 42 balls. The duo added a match-defining 142-run partnership off just 91 deliveries, steering RCB to victory with 10 balls to spare.

Mandhana later explained how chasing helped her batting approach and praised the decision to promote Voll to No. 3.

“Chasing is always easier because you know what to target. When we lost Grace, I knew which bowlers to take on and which to defend. We felt we were one batter short earlier, and Voll at No. 3 balances the side really well,” she added.

Jemimah Praises Shafali but Flags Bowling Issues

Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues applauded Shafali Verma for her counter-attacking innings that rescued DC from a precarious position. Reduced to 10/4 early, Delhi were further pushed to 74/6 before Shafali’s brilliant 62 off 41 balls, featuring five fours and four sixes, revived the innings. She received support from Sneh Rana (22) and debutant Lucy Hamilton (36), helping DC post 166 all out.

“From 10 for 4, the way Shafali batted was outstanding. Lucy was calm under pressure and took us to a fighting score. But we need to work on our bowling and come back stronger. We have nothing to lose and will go all out,” Jemimah said.

Capitals’ Bowlers Struggle to Contain RCB

For Delhi Capitals, only Marizanne Kapp (1/21) and Nandini Sharma (1/34) managed to pick up wickets, as RCB’s batting depth proved too strong. Despite dismissing Mandhana late in the chase, DC were unable to halt RCB’s march, with Georgia Voll sealing the win with a boundary.

With this emphatic win, Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain unbeaten in WPL 2026, reinforcing their status as title contenders. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, will aim to regroup quickly, focusing on tightening their bowling as the tournament progresses.