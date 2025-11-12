RCB Forced to Leave Chinnaswamy? Franchise May Shift IPL 2026 Home Games to Pune After Stadium Suspension

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could be forced to move their home matches away from the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The reigning champions might play their home games at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, roughly 860 km away from Bengaluru, following the venue’s suspension due to the tragic stampede that occurred during RCB’s victory parade on June 4.

The stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and left several others injured, prompting the authorities to impose a temporary ban on hosting matches at the venue.

According to a report in The Times of India, preliminary discussions are underway to make Pune RCB’s temporary home ground.

“This arrangement (Pune hosting RCB’s matches) is in discussion but it’s not confirmed yet. They have a problem in Karnataka, because of the stampede that happened. So, they are looking out for a venue and we have offered them our stadium. There are preliminary discussions and there are a couple of technical things which need to be sorted out. If things fall in place, then probably yes, Pune will host the matches,” said MCA secretary Kamlesh Pisal.

RCB May Shift Base to Pune for IPL 2026

The MCA Stadium in Gahunje, Pune, has previously hosted IPL matches, most notably serving as Chennai Super Kings’ temporary home in 2018 and as a neutral venue during the COVID-19 impacted seasons. If confirmed, RCB fans will have to travel nearly 860 km to cheer for their team next season.

Diageo to Sell RCB Franchise by March 2026

Adding another layer of uncertainty, RCB’s ownership is also set to change. The UK-based company Diageo, which owns RCB through its Indian arm United Spirits Limited (USL), has already initiated the process to sell both the men’s and women’s teams.

“USL is initiating a strategic review of the investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, RCSPL. RCSPL's business comprises ownership of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise teams that participate in the men's Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket tournaments hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) annually,” the company said in its official disclosure.

The sale process is expected to be completed by March 31, 2026, marking the end of an era for one of the IPL’s most popular franchises.

No Major Player Trades or Releases Expected

Despite the ownership transition, there are no immediate reports suggesting any major player trades or releases before the upcoming mini-auction. After years of trial and error, RCB finally struck the right balance in their squad last season — focusing on utility players and strengthening their bowling attack, which ultimately led them to their long-awaited IPL triumph. As things stand, fans may see RCB led by Virat Kohli begin their title defense 860 km away from their traditional home, signaling the start of a new chapter both on and off the field.