RCB In Big Trouble Ahead Of IPL 2025? All Three Big Stars Fail In IND vs ENG 1st T20 - Watch

The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is fast approaching, and with it comes the high stakes for franchises looking to make an impact. For Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), hopes were high after securing three big signings in the IPL 2025 mega auction—Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, and Jacob Bethell. However, the trio's disastrous performance in the first T20I of the series between India and England has raised alarm bells ahead of the upcoming season.

England's Embarrassing Defeat at Eden Gardens

The first T20I match between India and England, held at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 22, 2025, marked a resounding defeat for the visitors. England was bowled out for a mere 132 runs, a total that was swiftly chased down by India in just 12.5 overs. While India celebrated a dominant victory, the focus quickly shifted to the poor performances of RCB's new recruits. As social media erupted in mockery, the pressure mounted on RCB's management to address the underwhelming showings of their star acquisitions.

RCB’s IPL Signings Fail to Fire

Phil Salt, who was purchased for a whopping ₹11.50 crore in the auction, was expected to be a game-changer for RCB at the top of the order. However, his IPL aspirations took a hit when he was dismissed for a duck in the opening over of England's innings. Salt faced just three deliveries before being sent packing by Arshdeep Singh. This early departure was a tough blow for the England side, leaving them reeling right from the start.

Liam Livingstone, another big-ticket player at ₹8.75 crore, was similarly ineffective. Known for his explosive batting, Livingstone was expected to deliver under pressure. However, he failed miserably, getting run out for a duck by Varun Chakravarthy. This performance echoed his struggles from the previous year, sparking questions about his consistency and fitness for the IPL.

Lastly, 21-year-old Jacob Bethell, who was secured for ₹2.60 crore, also couldn’t rise to the occasion. Bethell, who had garnered attention with some solid domestic performances, could only muster 7 runs from 14 balls before Hardik Pandya dismissed him. The failure of the trio on the international stage left IPL fans questioning whether RCB's heavy investment in them would pay off.

RCB Faces a Tough Road Ahead

The lackluster performances from the three RCB players have raised major concerns ahead of IPL 2025. Social media users were quick to take jabs at RCB, calling the trio “Agents 007” due to their combined scores of 0, 0, and 7. The frustration from fans was palpable, with many questioning when RCB would finally find the right balance and secure players capable of performing under pressure. Some even sarcastically referenced RCB's history of players failing to deliver for India, further adding fuel to the growing criticism.

Despite the disappointment, RCB's management has remained optimistic about the players' potential. However, the early struggles of Salt, Livingstone, and Bethell provide a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of cricket and the high expectations surrounding IPL franchises. With the IPL 2025 season just around the corner, RCB will need to ensure their overseas stars find form quickly to avoid another disappointing campaign.

Abhishek Sharma’s Heroic Performance Steals the Show

Amidst all the criticism surrounding the RCB players, it was India’s Abhishek Sharma who shone brightly. His blistering 79-run knock in just 34 balls guided India to a comfortable victory in the first T20I. Sharma's performance was a stark contrast to the faltering efforts of the England batsmen, and his innings was one of the standout moments of the match. With India’s victory secured, the attention now shifts to whether England can recover and level the series in the upcoming matches.