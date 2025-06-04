IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have finally ended their 18-year-long wait for the IPL trophy. On Tuesday, June 3, RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to lift their maiden IPL title. Now, to celebrate this historic moment with fans, RCB has announced a victory parade in Bengaluru.

Victory Parade Details: When and Where

RCB’s victory parade will take place on Wednesday, June 4, and will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The parade will start from Vidhana Soudha and make its way to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the team’s home ground. A large number of fans are expected to join the celebrations as Bengaluru turns red in honour of their team’s first-ever IPL win.

RCB’s Message to Fans

RCB shared the parade announcement with an emotional message to their supporters, known as the 12th Man Army: “This one’s for you, 12th Man Army. For every cheer, every tear, every year. Loyalty is Royalty and today the crown is yours.”

RCB Win Parade Full Live Streaming Details

When is RCB’s IPL 2025 victory parade for fans?

The RCB victory parade is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST in Bengaluru.

Where can fans watch RCB’s IPL 2025 victory parade on TV?

Fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network to watch the RCB victory parade live on television.

Where to watch RCB’s IPL 2025 victory parade online?

The live streaming of the RCB victory parade will be available on JioHotStar for fans watching online.

Virat Kohli's Emotional Message

Star batter Virat Kohli, who played a vital role in RCB’s campaign, was overwhelmed with emotion after the win. He promised fans that something special was waiting for them in Bengaluru.

“The city is waiting. Someone sent me a video the entire city is filled with fireworks. I can’t express my feelings. I have to experience it,” Kohli said in his post-match interview.

A Day to Remember for RCB Fans

After years of heartbreak and close misses, this victory means the world to RCB and their fans. The city of Bengaluru is ready to welcome the champions and celebrate a long-awaited dream that finally came true.