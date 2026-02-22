RCB IPL 2026 home venue deadlock: Why defending champions are hesitant to return to Bengaluru despite govt clearance

The suspense surrounding Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) home venue for the IPL 2026 season persists, even after the Karnataka government officially granted conditional clearance for the matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

There has been some back-and-forth between the three stakeholders involved - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and the state government.

RCB, the defending champions - who ended an 18-year wait for the title in 2025 are facing a race against time and a complex web of legal and safety concerns before they can commit to playing in front of their home crowd.



Background Of The Uncertainty

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB's traditional home ground, was barred from hosting events following a tragic stampede during the team's IPL victory celebrations on June 4, 2025. The incident resulted in 11 deaths and numerous injuries, prompting a ban and triggering extensive safety reviews, structural assessments, and infrastructure upgrades mandated by authorities.

An expert committee was formed to evaluate the stadium's compliance with safety standards. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has been implementing recommended changes, including widening spectator gates, enhancing access points, installing AI-enabled surveillance, and other spectator-friendly improvements. These works are reportedly on track for completion by the end of February 2026.

Government Clearance, Conditions And More...

In mid-February 2026, the Karnataka Cabinet, led by announcements from officials including Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, provided in-principle approval for the resumption of IPL matches (and international cricket) at Chinnaswamy. The decision emphasized public safety as paramount and came after discussions with KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad and RCB representatives.

However, this clearance is conditional - tied to the full completion of ongoing safety and infrastructure upgrades. The government has directed the Home Department to issue detailed compliance orders for KSCA and RCB.

Why The Suspense Continues?

Despite the government's nod, clarity remains elusive due to ongoing tripartite discussions among RCB, KSCA, and state authorities. A senior KSCA official noted that while the association has secured permission to host IPL matches and is progressing with works, the final call rests with RCB.

"You have to speak to RCB. The KSCA has got the government permission to host the IPL matches. However, all the works to be undertaken and completed are under progress and will be completed as per schedule," a top KSCA official told Cricbuzz, hinting at lack of clarity on the subject.

While announcing Hubballi as the venue for the Ranji Trophy recently, the KSCA had stated, "At present, extensive infrastructure and safety enhancement works are underway at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in line with the recommendations of the Expert Committee and other statutory authorities. Several spectator gates and access points are currently being dismantled and widened, along with other critical improvement works."

As per Cricbuzz report, RCB is insisting on unconditional clearance to host the matches rather than a conditional approval, following the tragic events of June 4, 2025.

The franchise's stance stems from the sensitivities tied to the 2025 tragedy, prioritizing absolute assurance on safety before committing to the venue.

RCB's Search For A 'Plan B'

As per reports, RCB has been exploring alternative home grounds and they have conducted a recce in Raipur as well.

Navi Mumbai (DY Patil Stadium): Reports suggest RCB initially reached out to the Mumbai Indians about using the DY Patil Stadium, though complications arose regarding logistical clearances in the MI stronghold.

Raipur (Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium): The franchise has reportedly conducted a recce of the Raipur venue as a serious secondary option.

The Clock Is Ticking

With the IPL 2026 season scheduled to begin in late March, the BCCI has reportedly set a looming deadline for the franchise to finalize their home ground.

Fans are desperate to see the defending champions RCB play at the Chinnaswamy, especially since the venue has been deprived of major cricket, including the Women’s World Cup, since the 2025 tragedy.

As of late February, the ball remains in RCB’s court. It will be interesting to see whether they accept the Karnatak government’s conditional offer and return to the iconic venue in Karnataka or not.