RCB Make Big Move Ahead Of WPL 2026 Auction, Appoint ODI World Cup Winner As Assistant Coach

Ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 Mega Auction, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have appointed former England fast-bowler Anya Shrubsole as the franchise’s assistant coach.

Shrubsole, the ODI World Cup winner with England, will join RCB’s setup for the first time and work alongside newly appointed Head Coach, Malolan Rangarajan, who took over the reins from Luke Williams.

The changes come after Luke Williams, RCB's head coach during the 2024 and 2025 campaigns, was ruled out of the season due to his commitments with Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

"A proven champion, now stepping up to guide our girls. Join us in welcoming Anya Shrubsole - former England pacer, 2017 Women’s World Cup winner and Player of the Match in the final - as RCB’s Assistant Coach in the WPL. Anya’s rich experience and champion mentality will take RCB’s #PlayBold philosophy forward," RCB wrote while making the announcement on X.







One of the premier pacers in world cricket during her playing days, Shrubsole was a part of the England squad that won the 2017 Women’s World Cup. She was also the Player of the Match in the final, registering figures of 6/47 against India. Shrubsole retired in 2022 with 227 international wickets across all formats.

Anya Shrubsole's Coaching Journey

Having served in a player-coach role in The Hundred women’s competition, Anya Shrubsole comes into the RCB fold with coaching experience under her belt.

Shrubsole, who retired from international cricket in 2022, has since turned her focus to coaching. She previously served as player-assistant coach under Charlotte Edwards at Southern Vipers in the English domestic circuit.

Her new role with RCB will mark her first stint as a coach in the WPL, succeeding Sunetra Paranjape, who served as the bowling coach until 2025.

RCB's Retention Ahead Of WPL 2026 Auction

Earlier this week, RCB announced the retention of Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, and Shreyanka Patil ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction.

Mandhana, who led RCB to victory in WPL 2024, will keep her role as captain and was the first player retained at Rs. 3.5 crore. Wicket-keeper batter Ghosh, who continues to rise through the ranks, has also re-signed with the franchise for Rs. 2.75 crore.

Perry, one of the sport's all-time greatest cricketers, will remain with RCB for Rs. 2 crore as the third player retained. Spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil, who secured the Purple Cap in WPL 2024 but missed the previous season due to injury, is re-signed as the fourth player for Rs. 60 lakh lakhs.

The four retentions amount to Rs. 8.85 Cr, leaving RCB with Rs. 6.15 Cr for the mega auction, plus one ‘Right To Match’ card to re-sign an uncapped player.