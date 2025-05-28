RCB Make IPL History: First Team To Win All Away Games In Single Season

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed a historic milestone as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) etched their name into the record books by becoming the first-ever team to win all their away games in a single IPL season. This unprecedented achievement, capped off by a thrilling 6-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), underlines RCB’s dominance away from home and intensifies their quest for the elusive IPL trophy.

RCB’s Flawless Away Run: A Season of Perfection

RCB’s 2025 campaign has been nothing short of spectacular on the road. The team recorded a perfect 7 wins out of 7 away matches, showcasing resilience, adaptability, and clutch performances across diverse venues. Starting with a confident win against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens, RCB set the tone for a remarkable away run.

The team then went on to conquer two IPL strongholds, beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede, a feat that left cricket pundits and fans in awe. Continuing their momentum, RCB outplayed Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur, before claiming victories at Mullanpur against Punjab Kings (PBKS), in Delhi against Delhi Capitals (DC), and finally in Lucknow against LSG.

Match-Result-Venue

vs KKR RCB won by 7 wickets Kolkata

vs CSK RCB won by 50 runs Chennai

vs MI RCB won by 12 runs Mumbai

vs RR RCB won by 9 wickets Jaipur

vs PBKS RCB won by 7 wickets Mullanpur

vs DC RCB won by 6 wickets Delhi

vs LSG RCB won by 6 wickets Lucknow

Jitesh Sharma’s Heroics Seal Historic Win Against LSG

The dramatic final away game against Lucknow Super Giants was a fitting climax to RCB’s perfect away streak. Chasing a daunting target of 228 runs, Jitesh Sharma produced the innings of his life, smashing an unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls. His fearless batting included a flurry of boundaries and sixes that kept RCB in the hunt.

The match was rife with tension and drama. Early in Sharma’s innings, a wicket appeal against him was overturned due to a backfoot no-ball call against Digvesh Rathi. The drama didn’t end there. Rathi attempted a controversial mankading dismissal, only for LSG captain Rishabh Pant to uphold the spirit of the game by withdrawing the appeal.

This act of sportsmanship gave RCB the momentum they needed, and Sharma took full advantage to guide his team to their highest successful chase in IPL history, finishing the match with 8 balls to spare.

Breaking Down RCB’s Away Dominance: Key Factors and Insights

RCB’s away game mastery can be attributed to several key factors:

Balanced Team Composition: The blend of explosive batsmen, disciplined bowlers, and agile fielders helped RCB adapt to varying pitch conditions across India’s cricket stadiums.

Mental Toughness: Winning consistently away from home demands resilience under pressure. RCB’s ability to hold their nerve in tight situations, as seen in the LSG game, was remarkable.

Consistent Performances: Standout players like Jitesh Sharma, along with key contributions from the bowling attack, ensured RCB remained competitive regardless of the venue.

Strategic Planning: The coaching staff’s meticulous planning for away matches, including pitch assessments and opposition analysis, gave RCB a tactical edge.

What’s Next for RCB? Qualifier 1 and the Road to IPL Glory

With the group stage wrapped up, RCB’s focus now shifts to Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 29. Riding high on confidence from their perfect away record, RCB will look to leverage their momentum and home advantage to inch closer to their maiden IPL title.

Given their current form, the Royal Challengers have emerged as serious contenders, and their unmatched away record only adds to their aura. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if RCB can maintain this high level of performance on cricket’s biggest stage.