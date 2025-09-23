RCB Mentor Dinesh Karthik To Lead Team India During Hong Kong Sixes 2025; Check Details

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik will lead Team India in the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament, which is scheduled to be held from November 7 to 9.

Karthik, who announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket in 2024, is currently the batting coach and mentor of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"We are proud to welcome Dinesh Karthik as the Captain of Team India for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. With his vast international experience, sharp leadership skills, and explosive batting, Dinesh will bring both inspiration and intensity to the tournament. His appointment reflects the spirit of the Sixes - fearless, entertaining, and world-class. Join us from 7–9 November in Hong Kong as we host a global celebration of cricket," wrote Hong Kong Cricket on their X account.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On his appointment as skipper, the 40-year-old said that it's an absolute honour to lead Team India at the prestigious tournament.

"It is an absolute honour leading Team India at the Hong Kong Sixes, a tournament with such rich history and global recognition. I look forward to lead a group of players who have such incredible records to their credit, and together we will aim to bring joy to the fans and play cricket that is both fearless and entertaining," said Karthik in a media release.



ALSO READ: Trinbago Knight Riders Script History, Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors To Win Record Fifth Caribbean Premier League Title

Ravichandran Ashwin To Also Play In Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Meanwhile, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will also be playing in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament.

It will be Ashwin's first appearance on the cricket field after announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. Ashwin, who started his IPL career with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), ended his journey in the cash-rich league with the same franchise.

"We have all watched the HK Sixes as youngsters on Television and it has always been an existing format that I wanted to be a part of," Ashwin said in a media release.

"This format requires a different strategy and will prove to be high octane which I am looking forward to play alongside my ex-teammates. I am also thrilled to compete against some quality players in the opposition teams, it will be a good challenge for us," he added.