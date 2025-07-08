RCB Moves High Court Against CAT Order Blaming It For Chinnaswamy Stampede That Killed 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday filed a plea before the Karnataka High Court against remarks by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) with respect to the June 4 Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede in Bengaluru that killed 11 people during the team's IPL victory celebrations.

The development came after the CAT on July 1 said that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are "prima facie responsible" for the stampede that occurred outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The CAT in its observation had said that RCB's lack of coordination was a key factor behind the chaos.

"Prima facie it appears that the RCB is responsible for the gathering of about three to five lakh people. The RCB did not take the appropriate permission or consent from the Police. Suddenly, they posted on social media platforms and as a result of aforesaid information the public were gathered," noted the Tribunal.

Notably, RCB on their social media handles had posted about the parade and the fan engagement on the morning of June 4. The CAT noted that the police department was not given adequate notice or time to make the necessary security arrangements for a large gathering.

"It cannot expected from the Police that within a short time of about 12 hours the Police will make all arrangements required in the Police Act or in the other rules. Police personnel are also human beings...To control the aforesaid type of gathering and for making the proper arrangements sufficient time should be given to the Police," the CAT observed.

The RCB has now moved the High Court, saying that CAT's critical remarks against the franchise were made unilaterally, without hearing the company's defence.

"Despite the fact that (RCB) was not a party before it, the Hon'ble Central Administrative Tribunal, Bengaluru, has also held that (RCB) is prima facie responsible for the unfortunate incident that occurred on 04.06.2025 ... The findings in the (CAT) Order against the (RCB) is contrary to the principles of natural justice as (RCB) was not a party to the proceedings... The Hon'ble Central Administrative Tribunal has made observations against the (RCB) without even giving an opportunity to be heard in the proceedings," said RCB in its petition filed through advocate Raghuram Cadambi, as reported by Bar And Bench.

RCB clinched their maiden IPL title on June 3 after defeating Punjab Kings in the final. After the historic win, lakhs of fans gathered around the MG Road and Cubbon Road areas near the stadium M Chinnaswamy Stadium after RCB announced a victory parade and a fan engagement programme to celebrate the team's maiden IPL trophy win. The chaotic celebrations turned into a full-blown tragedy, leading to the loss of lives, injuries and trauma for people.

Earlier, KSCA secretary A Shankar and treasurer ES Jairam had stepped down from their posts, accepting moral responsibility for the incident.