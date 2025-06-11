RCB Not For Sale: United Spirits Shuts Down Diageo Stake Rumours After IPL 2025 Win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), fresh off their historic IPL 2025 title triumph, found themselves in the spotlight once again — but this time off the field. On Tuesday, United Spirits' share price jumped over 3% amid swirling reports that parent company Diageo may sell its stake in the IPL franchise. The buzz intensified on social media, with many speculating that Diageo was looking to cash in on RCB’s long-awaited IPL success. However, United Spirits swiftly addressed the speculation with an official clarification to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and its Surveillance Department.

“The Company would like to clarify that the aforesaid media reports are speculative in nature and it is not pursuing any such discussions,” read the statement issued by United Spirits on June 11. The clarification came in response to a June 10 query regarding possible ownership changes. The swift denial appears to have momentarily calmed investor nerves, even as curiosity continues to linger around the future of the high-profile franchise.

Why RCB's Ownership Matters More Than Ever

With RCB finally shedding their "trophyless" tag in IPL 2025, their brand valuation and fan engagement have skyrocketed. The franchise’s maiden IPL title has injected new life into the Bengaluru-based team’s marketability, sponsorship potential, and commercial appeal. In such a scenario, any perceived ownership change — even if unsubstantiated — naturally sends ripples through the financial and cricketing community alike. From a business perspective, RCB now stands as one of the most valuable assets in the IPL ecosystem, and United Spirits’ prompt denial of the stake sale hints at continued commitment to leveraging the brand's upward trajectory.

Triumph Turns Tragic: Stampede at RCB Victory Parade Kills 11

Celebrations over RCB’s first-ever IPL win were tragically overshadowed by a horrific incident on June 4. A deadly stampede during the team’s victory parade outside Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and left dozens injured. What was meant to be a moment of collective euphoria quickly spiraled into chaos as thousands of fans surged toward the gates, hoping for a glimpse of their heroes.

The lack of crowd control measures and insufficient coordination between the Karnataka state authorities and RCB’s management raised serious questions about planning and public safety protocols at such large-scale events.

Lalit Modi Criticizes “Gross Mismanagement”

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi did not mince his words in an exclusive interview with IANS. Offering his condolences to the bereaved families, Modi called the stampede “a preventable tragedy” caused by systemic failure. “This should never have happened. The entire event was poorly planned and executed,” said Modi, adding that both the authorities and RCB management must be held accountable.

He further highlighted how the lack of proactive safety measures turned a moment of joy into a national tragedy, stating, “The event should never have been allowed without proper arrangements in place.”