RCB on cusp of history; could become 3rd IPL team after CSK, MI to...

The stage is set for the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns with former winners Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

After an 18-year wait for their maiden IPL title in 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have transformed from perennial underachievers into a formidable dynasty in the making. They are just one victory away from becoming only the third team - after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) - to win back-to-back titles.



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A Remarkable Turnaround

RCB entered the IPL 2026 season as defending champions under captain Rajat Patidar, with Andy Flower as head coach. They dominated the league stage, finishing at the top of the table with 9 wins and a strong net run rate.

Their campaign peaked in Qualifier 1, where they demolished GT by a massive 92 runs - posting a record 254/5, powered by Patidar’s explosive unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls.

Sunday's clash against GT will be RCB's fifth IPL final appearance (previously in 2009, 2011, 2016, and 2025) and their second consecutive one, joining an elite group of teams that have reached back-to-back finals.



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Back-To-Back Glory In IPL History

Defending an IPL title is notoriously difficult and only two franchises - Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians - have cracked the code of sustained dominance across successive years.

Chennai Super Kings (2010–2011): Under the calm leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK became the first franchise to defend its title. After defeating MI in the 2010 final, they utterly dominated the 2011 season, crushing RCB in a one-sided final at Chepauk to lift their second consecutive trophy.

Mumbai Indians (2019-2020): Rohit Sharma's MI machine achieved the feat a decade later. They won a dramatic one-run thriller against CSK in 2019 and followed it up with an absolute clinical win over Delhi Capitals in the UAE during the 2020 edition, cementing their status as one of the greatest domestic T20 squads ever assembled.

RCB now have the chance to etch their name alongside these giants. Their 2025 breakthrough victory over Punjab Kings ended years of heartbreak, and the current squad - featuring stalwarts like Virat Kohli, all-round depth, and a balanced attack - looks hungrier than ever.

Kohli’s experience, combined with Patidar’s fearless leadership and contributions from players like Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and overseas pacers Josh Hazlewood and Jacob Duffy, gives them a potent mix.

The Opposition: Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans, winners in 2022, are no strangers to big occasions. Led by Shubman Gill, they staged a comeback by defeating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to reach the final.They boast a solid core with spin threat Rashid Khan and reliable batters, and they’ll have partial home advantage at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

However, RCB’s recent thrashing of GT in Qualifier 1 highlights a clear edge in firepower and momentum.

Squads For RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma