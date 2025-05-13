RCB Pacer Finds Place As South Africa Announce Squad For WTC Final Against Australia

South Africa's squad for the World Test Championship Final against Australia has been strengthened by the return of fast bowler Lungi Ngidi who missed out on the home summer assignments due to a groin injury.

The 29-year-old Ngidi, who has since fully recovered, has featured for South Africa in white-ball cricket earlier in 2025, and also played for RCB in IPL 2025 recently.

As expected, Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa in their first-ever WTC Final, starting June 11 at Lord's, having qualified for the Ultimate Test after finishing first in the WTC Standings with a point percentage of 69.44.

South Africa have largely kept faith in their trusted core, making only two changes to the 16-player squad that faced Pakistan. Youngster Kwena Maphaka misses out at the expense of the returning Ngidi, while top-order batter Matthew Breetzke also drops out.

Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram make up the top order batting options, whereas rising star Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham and Bavuma will hold fort in the middle order. Kyle Verreynne will play the wicket-keeper role and all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen will also contribute with the bat lower down the order.

Mulder and Jansen will be joined by ace pacer Kagiso Rabada, Ngidi, Dane Paterson and Corbin Bosch to frame up the fast-bowling lineup. Tweaker Keshav Maharaj will be the face of the spin resources alongside Senuran Muthusamy.

Head coach Shukri Conrad believes that the squad covers all bases for South Africa in English conditions.

"Firstly, I want to congratulate each of the players selected for this squad. It is a special moment for this group to contest the WTC Final. Over the past 18 months, we’ve worked hard to build a competitive red-ball unit, and this achievement reflects that progress," said Conrad.

"A key part of our success has been consistency in selection, and we’ve stuck with the core group of players who have been part of this WTC cycle. We’ve selected a balanced squad for the conditions we expect at Lord’s," he added.

The South Africa coach was especially pleased with the return of Ngidi to red-ball cricket, and believed the right-arm pacer would boost the fast bowling resources in the setup.

"I’m particularly pleased to welcome Lungi back in the side. He’s put in the work and offers us an experienced option with the ball," he added.

SOUTH AFRICA SQUAD FOR WTC25 FINAL

Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.