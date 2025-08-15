India’s out-of-favour pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently spoke about the leadership qualities of Rohit Sharma, praising the veteran batter’s ability to bring out the best in his teammates. Having been away from the national team since 2022, Bhuvneshwar is now gearing up for a comeback in competitive cricket through the upcoming Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025, where he will represent the Lucknow Falcons. Ahead of his team’s opening match against the Noida Super Kings on August 18, Bhuvneshwar shared his perspectives on Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. Sharma, who has retired from Tests and T20 Internationals, currently leads India exclusively in ODIs and plans to continue his international career until the 2027 ICC World Cup.

Bhuvneshwar lauded Rohit’s mature approach to captaincy, noting his deep understanding of each player’s unique strengths and his skill in deploying them strategically on the field. He also highlighted their personal bond, explaining how Sharma’s approachable and friendly nature creates a relaxed and comfortable team environment.

On the Lucknow Falcons podcast, Bhuvneshwar said:

“Rohit Sharma is a mature captain who knows how to use his players and how to bring out the best of his players. He understands each player's strengths & uses them well. He also talks to me like a normal friend.”

Rohit Sharma’s tenure as Indian captain has been highly successful, boasting impressive statistics across all formats. Under his leadership in 142 matches, India has secured 103 wins, suffered only 33 losses, with three draws and two no-results. His Test record includes 12 victories from 24 matches, but his T20I captaincy stands out with 49 wins in 62 games, achieving an exceptional win percentage of 74.41%.

Bhuvi On Virat

Turning to his relationship with another former captain, Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar reflected on their recent experience as teammates with Royal Challengers Bangalore during their victorious IPL campaign earlier this year. He revealed that while their off-field conversations often revolve around family matters, their interaction becomes strictly professional and cricket-focused as soon as they step onto the field.

He concluded:

“When I and Virat meet, we mostly talk about family, but on the field we are professional & committed to cricket during IPL.

Bhuvi's IPL Legacy

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a standout performer in the IPL and international cricket, twice winning the prestigious Purple Cap as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker. Known for his skill with the swinging new ball and effectiveness in the slog overs, he brings invaluable experience and stability to any bowling attack. With close to 300 international wickets across formats, Bhuvneshwar remains a vital asset, especially in T20 cricket. In the 2025 IPL auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore secured his services for a significant INR 10.75 Crore, highlighting his value as a leader of the bowling unit. Among India’s top T20I wicket-takers, he consistently delivers crucial breakthroughs and maintains control in pressure situations, making him a key figure both in the IPL and for the national team.

