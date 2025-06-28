RCB Pacer Yash Dayal Accused Of Physical Violence, Exploitation On Pretext Of Marriage; Woman Files FIR In UP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Indian pacer Yash Dayal has reportedly been accused by a woman of mental, emotional, and physical exploitation on the pretext of marriage.

According to an India Today report, the woman who hails from Ghaziabad, has filed a complaint on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s online portal, IGRS.

The report citing sources further mentioned that the Chief Minister's office has sought a report from the Circle Officer (CO) of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. It added that the police have been given time until July 21 to resolve the complaint filed on IGRS. The girl had earlier lodged a complaint on the women’s helpline on June 14, 2025.

In her FIR, the woman alleged that she and Dayal have been together for five years, during which the cricketer exploited her both mentally and physically. The FIR added the RCB pacer had taken money from her during the relationship and he had done the same with many other women in the past.

The woman also said that she had substantial evidence against Dayal in the form of chat records, screenshots, video calls and photos.

"For the past 5 years, the complainant had been in a relationship with a cricketer. The man emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family and behaved like a husband, which made her trust him completely. When the complainant realized the deception and protested, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment. During the relationship, the complainant was also exploited financially and emotionally."

"Later, it was found that the man was involved in similar false relationships with other girls too. On June 14, 2025, the complainant called the women's helpline 181, but the process did not move forward at the police station. The complainant is mentally and socially distressed, and is seeking justice through the Chief Minister’s office. She has chat records, screenshots, video calls, and photos as evidence."

"It has been requested that a swift investigation be conducted into the matter and that legal action be taken against the concerned individual. This step is not only important for her but also for all those girls who fall victim to such deceitful relationships," read the FIR statement.

The 27-year-old Dayal, who played 15 matches for RCB during IPL 2025 and picked up 13 wickets, is yet to react to the allegations.