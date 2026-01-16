RCB Proposes Rs 4,50,00,000 AI Security Overhaul At Chinnaswamy Stadium To Ensure Fan Safety Amidst Doubts On IPL 2026 Hosting

Defending Indian Premier League champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have taken a significant step toward returning to their home ground by proposing a major technological security upgrade. The franchise has submitted a formal proposal to the Karnataka State Cricket Association to install between 300 and 350 AI enabled cameras at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium at a cost of approximately ₹4.5 crore.

Addressing the 2025 Tragedy

The proposal comes during a period of intense speculation regarding RCB’s home venue for the upcoming 2026 season. Following a tragic stampede during the 2025 title celebrations that resulted in the deaths of 11 people, the stadium was flagged as “highly unsafe” for large gatherings in a report by Justice John Michael D'Cunha.

Due to these safety concerns, the iconic venue has not hosted any top flight cricket since the tragedy on June 4. Previous reports suggested the franchise might relocate its home games to alternative venues such as Indore, Raipur, or Navi Mumbai. However, this new initiative indicates a strong desire to keep the team in Bengaluru by addressing the government's firm stance on spectator safety.

Advanced Surveillance Technology

RCB has committed to bearing the entire one time installation cost of the project. The proposed system utilizes advanced analysis of video, audio, and text data to facilitate faster investigations and more accurate decision making for law enforcement.

The advanced surveillance technology will empower the KSCA and police agencies to manage crowd movement with high efficiency, ensure disciplined queueing, and monitor unauthorized access through real time tracking of entries and exits. According to a release from the franchise: “Its real-time AI video analytics capability enables early detection of incidents such as violence, unauthorised access and intrusion, facilitating swift and effective law-enforcement response.”

Strategic Partnership for Public Safety

To implement this high tech solution, RCB has partnered with Staqu, a technology firm recognized for its work in public safety automation. The franchise noted that Staqu’s intelligence systems are already utilized by various state police forces for monitoring and investigations.

“RCB has partnered with Staqu, a technology company with a proven track record in enhancing public safety through automation and data-driven intelligence. Staqu’s state-of-the-art facial recognition technology and intelligent monitoring of objects, crowd, perimeters and vehicles have assisted many State Police forces in their regular monitoring and investigations,” the release further stated.

By investing in these AI enabled systems, the defending champions hope to provide a secure environment that satisfies government safety requirements, potentially paving the way for the return of the IPL to Bengaluru in 2026.