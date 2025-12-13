'RCB...RCB...': Ex-Franchise Chants Leave Mohammed Siraj in Tears During Hyderabad Event, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

A touching video circulating on social media has revealed the emotional side of Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and his enduring bond with Royal Challengers Bangalore fans. Although Siraj now represents Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, the affection from RCB supporters clearly remains strong. Siraj attended an event in Hyderabad where fans began chanting “RCB… RCB…” the moment he walked onto the stage. The overwhelming show of love left the pacer visibly emotional, with tears welling up in his eyes as he acknowledged the crowd.

The video shows Siraj struggling to hold back his emotions as fans continued to cheer for him and his former franchise. A fan favourite during his stint with RCB, Siraj appeared deeply moved by the reception, underlining the lasting connection he shares with the Bengaluru faithful.

ALSO READ - Meet 7 Uncapped Stars From SMAT Who May Fetch Big Bucks From RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH In IPL 2026 Auction - In Pics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Even after moving to a new franchise, the bond between Siraj and RCB supporters remains intact. The heartwarming moment highlighted how strongly fans still associate him with RCB and how their admiration continues regardless of the team he currently represents.

RCB fans love for Siraj never goes down



Siraj couldn’t hold back his smile when fans started chanting RCB..RCB.. in a event at Hyderabad today



- WarangalYT)



Follow and Support @RCBtweetzz pic.twitter.com/j9Ns4DAzo7 — Royal Champions Bengaluru (@RCBtweetzz) December 10, 2025

Mohammed Siraj Shines in SMAT Amid T20I Snub

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj followed up the emotional moment with a standout on field performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025–26. Playing for Hyderabad, Siraj delivered a match winning spell against Mumbai in a Super League Group B encounter.

Siraj returned figures of 3 for 21, helping Hyderabad bowl out Mumbai for 131 runs and setting up a comprehensive nine wicket victory. Mumbai, led by Shardul Thakur and featuring players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Ajinkya Rahane, struggled to build momentum against Hyderabad’s bowling attack.

Siraj began his decisive spell in the 17th over, first dismissing Suryansh Shedge with a sharp return catch. On the very next delivery, he trapped Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur leg before wicket, tightening Hyderabad’s grip on the match. His third wicket came soon after when he removed Tanush Kotian for just two runs, effectively ending Mumbai’s hopes of posting a competitive total.

Siraj was deservedly named Player of the Match for his performance. With a target of 132, Hyderabad’s batting unit made light work of the chase, finishing the game in just 11.5 overs while losing only one wicket.

Siraj’s T20I Record and International Context

Siraj’s strong showing comes at a time when he finds himself out of favour with India’s T20I setup. He was part of India’s triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 campaign and last played a T20I later that year against Sri Lanka in July.

The 31 year old has featured in 16 T20Is so far, picking up 14 wickets, with best bowling figures of 4 for 17. His performances in domestic cricket continue to send a strong message to the selectors as he pushes for a return to the national side.