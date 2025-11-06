Advertisement
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU

RCB Retain Four Key Players, Leave Rs 6.25 Crore In Purse For WPL 2026 Auction

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women’s team has announced its list of retained players ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
RCB Retain Four Key Players, Leave Rs 6.25 Crore In Purse For WPL 2026 AuctionImage Credit:- X

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women’s team has announced its list of retained players ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction, keeping faith in their proven performers while leaving enough purse space to strengthen their squad further. The Bengaluru franchise has retained four key players, Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Shreyanka Patil, who formed the core of their successful WPL 2025 campaign.

Retained Players and Their Prices

According to WPL retention rules, the price slabs for retained players are fixed depending on their order of retention. The details of RCB’s retentions and the corresponding price deductions are as follows:
Player Type Retention Slot Price (INR)

Smriti Mandhana: 1st Retention - Rs 3.50 Crore

Ellyse Perry: 2nd Retention - Rs 2.50 Crore

Richa Ghosh: 3rd Retention - Rs 1.75 Crore

Shreyanka Patil: 4th Retention -  Rs 1.00 Crore

The total value of these retentions amounts to Rs 8.75 crore, leaving RCB with Rs 6.25 crore from their overall Rs 15 crore purse for the upcoming WPL 2026 auction.

Retention Rules and RTM Advantage

As per WPL regulations, each franchise can retain up to five players, a combination of three capped Indians, two overseas players, and two uncapped Indians. RCB chose to retain four players, which means they also hold one Right-to-Match (RTM) card for the auction. This RTM card allows the team to match the highest bid for one of their previously released players, giving them an edge if they wish to bring back any familiar face.

As the WPL 2026 auction approaches, all eyes will be on how the Bengaluru franchise builds around this talented core. With momentum, leadership, and a calculated purse balance, RCB appear poised to make another strong push for the title in the upcoming season.

