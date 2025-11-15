RCB Retained Players List IPL 2026 Live: Full Squad to Be Announced at 5 PM Saturday — Kohli, Patidar, Salt Likely to Lead Core

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s player retentions ahead of IPL 2026 are among the most anticipated updates this season. After winning their maiden title in 2025, the franchise finally broke an 18-year drought—earning the right to walk into IPL 2026 with swagger, stability, and a championship mindset. With the spotlight on the RCB retained players list 2026, the big question is: Who will RCB retain and who will they release before the IPL 2026 mini auction?

This year, unlike mega-auction cycles, franchises have the freedom to retain as many players as they want. That flexibility gives RCB a significant advantage as they look to preserve their championship core.

RCB’s Historic 2025 Triumph Changes Everything

Last season, RCB lifted the IPL trophy for the first time under Rajat Patidar’s inspiring leadership. The batting group—featuring Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Tim David, and Patidar—clicked in unison, while their bowling unit led by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered consistently in crunch moments. Krunal Pandya added the missing all-round stability that RCB had chased for years.

Their title win means one thing: this might be the rare season where RCB does NOT overhaul their squad.

Confirmed Core: Virat Kohli Leads the List of RCB Retentions for IPL 2026

While the official list will be revealed shortly, team sources and retention patterns indicate that RCB are set to retain:

Expected RCB Retained Players List 2026

Virat Kohli – The face of the franchise, consistency machine

Rajat Patidar – Captaincy material, dependable No. 3

Phil Salt – Proven opener and wicketkeeper

Tim David – One of the most dangerous T20 finishers globally

Jitesh Sharma – Reliable Indian wicketkeeper-batter

Devdutt Padikkal – Young Indian top-order option

Krunal Pandya – All-round balance and left-arm spin

Romario Shepherd – Middle-order hitter and pace option

Josh Hazlewood – Elite wicket-taking overseas quick

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Experience, swing, control

Suyash Sharma – Young leg spinner with promise

Swapnil Singh – Useful domestic seamer

Jacob Bethell – Overseas batting depth

This core aligns perfectly with RCB’s successful 2025 template—strong top order, elite pace attack, utility all-rounders, and reliable spin options.

RCB Likely Releases Before IPL Auction 2026

To strengthen their squad and free up purse space, RCB are expected to release:

Liam Livingstone – High-cost signing who managed only 112 runs in 2025

Rasikh Salam – Limited impact despite a ₹6 crore price tag

Mayank Agarwal – Minimal opportunities

Nuwan Thushara – One game, little impact

Releasing these names could free up ₹19.75 crore, giving RCB room to target value additions at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

What RCB Will Target at the IPL 2026 Auction

RCB’s approach will be measured—not a rebuild, but refinement. Their key priorities include:

Strengthening middle-order stability

Adding an Indian pacer to support Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood

Signing a specialist death-overs bowler

Backing young domestic talent for future succession

Expect them to scout for a smart-value uncapped Indian quick and a utility overseas middle-order backup.

IPL 2026 Retention Rules Explained

With no mega auction this year, teams can retain unlimited players. However, they must field a squad of 25, and the purse cap is ₹120 crore. This allows RCB to keep most of their title-winning group intact.