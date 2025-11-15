RCB Retained Players List IPL 2026 Live: Full Squad to Be Announced at 5 PM Saturday — Kohli, Patidar, Salt Likely to Lead Core
RCB Retained Players List IPL 2026 Live: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will reveal their full retention list at 5 PM on Saturday, with Virat Kohli, Patidar, Phil Salt, Tim David and Krunal Pandya expected to headline the squad ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
- RCB Retained Players List for IPL 2026 will be officially announced at 5 PM on Saturday, with top names like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, and Tim David expected to headline the core.
- Defending champions RCB are set to retain most of their 2025 title-winning squad, focusing on stability while reviewing high-cost players like Liam Livingstone, Yash Dayal, and Rasikh Salam.
- RCB aim to free up nearly ₹20 crore for the IPL 2026 mini auction, strengthening their middle order and pace depth with targeted, value-driven signings.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s player retentions ahead of IPL 2026 are among the most anticipated updates this season. After winning their maiden title in 2025, the franchise finally broke an 18-year drought—earning the right to walk into IPL 2026 with swagger, stability, and a championship mindset. With the spotlight on the RCB retained players list 2026, the big question is: Who will RCB retain and who will they release before the IPL 2026 mini auction?
This year, unlike mega-auction cycles, franchises have the freedom to retain as many players as they want. That flexibility gives RCB a significant advantage as they look to preserve their championship core.
RCB’s Historic 2025 Triumph Changes Everything
Last season, RCB lifted the IPL trophy for the first time under Rajat Patidar’s inspiring leadership. The batting group—featuring Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Tim David, and Patidar—clicked in unison, while their bowling unit led by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered consistently in crunch moments. Krunal Pandya added the missing all-round stability that RCB had chased for years.
Their title win means one thing: this might be the rare season where RCB does NOT overhaul their squad.
Confirmed Core: Virat Kohli Leads the List of RCB Retentions for IPL 2026
While the official list will be revealed shortly, team sources and retention patterns indicate that RCB are set to retain:
Expected RCB Retained Players List 2026
Virat Kohli – The face of the franchise, consistency machine
Rajat Patidar – Captaincy material, dependable No. 3
Phil Salt – Proven opener and wicketkeeper
Tim David – One of the most dangerous T20 finishers globally
Jitesh Sharma – Reliable Indian wicketkeeper-batter
Devdutt Padikkal – Young Indian top-order option
Krunal Pandya – All-round balance and left-arm spin
Romario Shepherd – Middle-order hitter and pace option
Josh Hazlewood – Elite wicket-taking overseas quick
Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Experience, swing, control
Suyash Sharma – Young leg spinner with promise
Swapnil Singh – Useful domestic seamer
Jacob Bethell – Overseas batting depth
This core aligns perfectly with RCB’s successful 2025 template—strong top order, elite pace attack, utility all-rounders, and reliable spin options.
RCB Likely Releases Before IPL Auction 2026
To strengthen their squad and free up purse space, RCB are expected to release:
Liam Livingstone – High-cost signing who managed only 112 runs in 2025
Rasikh Salam – Limited impact despite a ₹6 crore price tag
Mayank Agarwal – Minimal opportunities
Nuwan Thushara – One game, little impact
Releasing these names could free up ₹19.75 crore, giving RCB room to target value additions at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16.
What RCB Will Target at the IPL 2026 Auction
RCB’s approach will be measured—not a rebuild, but refinement. Their key priorities include:
Strengthening middle-order stability
Adding an Indian pacer to support Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood
Signing a specialist death-overs bowler
Backing young domestic talent for future succession
Expect them to scout for a smart-value uncapped Indian quick and a utility overseas middle-order backup.
IPL 2026 Retention Rules Explained
With no mega auction this year, teams can retain unlimited players. However, they must field a squad of 25, and the purse cap is ₹120 crore. This allows RCB to keep most of their title-winning group intact.
