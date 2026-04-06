Rcb’s ‘Ek tha…’ post on MS Dhoni sparks massive fan war after CSK humiliation in IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s convincing win over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 was followed by a social media controversy after a post widely seen as a subtle dig at MS Dhoni went viral. The post, shared during the match, drew sharp reactions from fans and added a fresh layer to the RCB-CSK rivalry.

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RCB defeated CSK by 43 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, continuing their strong start to the season. However, it was a mid-game social media caption that became the biggest talking point.

Viral Post Triggers Fan Backlash

During CSK’s chase, RCB shared a clip of wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma taking a sharp diving catch to dismiss Shivam Dube off a delivery by Abhinandan Singh.

The caption read: “Ek tha jo wicket ke piche se…”

The phrase is commonly associated with Dhoni, who is regarded as one of the finest wicketkeepers in cricket history. With Dhoni not part of the playing XI due to injury, several fans interpreted the post as a veiled jibe at the former CSK captain.

The post quickly went viral, triggering strong reactions, particularly from CSK supporters, who criticised RCB for what they perceived as disrespect towards the five-time IPL-winning captain.

RCB Register Dominant Win

On the field, RCB delivered a commanding performance.

RCB posted 250/3 in 20 overs, one of the highest totals of the season

CSK were restricted to 207, falling short by 43 runs

The win marked RCB’s second consecutive victory in IPL 2026

CSK, meanwhile, suffered their third straight defeat

The result underlines RCB’s strong early-season form, while CSK find themselves under pressure in the points table.

Dhoni’s Absence Adds Context

Dhoni, who is recovering from a calf injury, was unavailable for the match. His absence has been notable for CSK, particularly in terms of on-field leadership and wicketkeeping sharpness.

The timing of RCB’s post, coinciding with both Dhoni’s absence and CSK’s poor run, contributed to the intensity of the reaction online.

Rivalry Intensifies Off the Field

While IPL franchises often engage fans through social media, direct or indirect references to opposition players are relatively uncommon. This incident has added fuel to an already intense rivalry between the two sides.

CSK fans responded by highlighting the team’s superior IPL record, including five titles, compared to RCB’s maiden title win last season.