RCB’s Home Woes Continue: Set Unwanted IPL Record After Loss Against Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) began their IPL 2025 campaign in sensational fashion, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener at Eden Gardens. Their impressive away form continued as they broke long-standing records by beating Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk for the first time in 17 years and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede after a 10-year drought. They also clinched a convincing win against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

However, while RCB have been unstoppable on the road, they have struggled to find their footing at home. The team has played three matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and has lost all of them, against Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and most recently, Punjab Kings.

Following their latest defeat to Punjab Kings in the 34th match of the tournament, RCB earned an unfortunate distinction. This loss marked their 46th defeat at their home ground, setting an unwanted IPL record. With this, RCB has now lost more matches at a single venue than any other franchise in IPL history, surpassing Delhi Capitals, who have suffered 45 losses at their home venue.

Despite this blemish, RCB still hold a respectable position in the points table. With 4 wins and 3 losses from 7 matches, they currently sit in 4th place. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings, riding high on form, are 2nd on the table with 5 wins and just 2 losses.

As the tournament progresses, RCB will need to address their home-ground woes if they hope to secure a top spot in the playoffs. Regaining dominance at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, once considered their fortress, will be crucial in their quest for a maiden IPL title.