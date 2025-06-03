The stage is set at the majestic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in what promises to be a blockbuster IPL 2025 final. After 18 long seasons of heartbreaks and near misses, one of these two passionate fan-favourite franchises will finally break the jinx and lift their maiden IPL trophy.

Phil Salt's availability for the IPL 2025 final against the Punjab Kings was under a threat. As he left after the qualifier 1, flying to the UK to attend the birth of his child, Several reports raised doubts over his availability for the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but RCB management chose to remain shut on the matter.

However, Salt returned to Ahmedabad early Tuesday morning, just hours before the final. His timely return has been confirmed by ESPNcricinfo, indicating that he is available and expected to feature in the match.

Phil Salt In IPL 2025

Salt has been a pivotal player for RCB this season, amassing 387 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 175.90 and an average of 35.18. His presence at the top order, alongside Virat Kohli, has been instrumental in RCB's journey to the final.

While there were initial concerns about his availability due to his absence from the final training session, his return to the squad has alleviated those doubts. RCB fans can look forward to seeing Salt in action as the team aims for its maiden IPL title.

Squad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Blessing Muzarabani, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash