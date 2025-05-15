RCB’s Quiet Comeback Just Got Loud As Tim David, Shepherd, And Ngidi Rejoin Squad

Australian power-hitter Tim David has rejoined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season, alongside West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd and South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The trio’s arrival comes as the IPL is set to resume on May 17, following a one-week suspension imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. The league was temporarily halted on May 8, but with the situation easing, action is set to return with a high-stakes clash between RCB and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In addition to David, England's Liam Livingstone has also linked up with the Bengaluru franchise, while Jacob Bethell had already rejoined the squad earlier.

Shepherd arrived in India along with West Indies teammates Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo. However, Shepherd’s continued availability remains uncertain, as he is part of the West Indies ODI squad for their upcoming England tour, which begins May 29—a schedule that potentially overlaps with the IPL 2025 playoffs. As of now, Cricket West Indies has not issued an official statement regarding his participation beyond that date.

Meanwhile, Bethell has been excluded from England’s squad for their four-day Test against Zimbabwe (starting May 29), as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for its players to participate in the IPL until May 25, the league’s original final date. In contrast, Livingstone has been dropped from both England’s ODI and T20I squads, allowing him to remain available for the IPL.

Lungi Ngidi’s return to RCB adds further firepower to their bowling unit, though his focus will soon shift to the ICC World Test Championship Final, where he is named in South Africa’s Test squad set to face Australia in June.

Currently, RCB sits second on the IPL 2025 points table with 16 points from eight wins and three losses, and their playoff prospects remain strong as the league resumes its final leg.