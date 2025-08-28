RCB’s Romario Shepherd Goes Berserk In CPL 2025, Hits 22 Runs In A Single Ball To Stun Fans - Watch

When it comes to T20 cricket, few players embody raw power and audacity like Romario Shepherd. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder, currently representing Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL 2025, produced a jaw-dropping moment against St Lucia Kings that left fans in disbelief and social media buzzing. Shepherd smashed 22 runs off just one delivery, rewriting Caribbean Premier League history in a bizarre yet unforgettable over.

Romario Shepherd’s Rare Feat: 22 Runs from a Single Ball

The incident unfolded in the 15th over of Guyana’s innings when St Lucia skipper David Wiese handed the ball to Oshane Thomas. What followed was absolute chaos.

Thomas first conceded a boundary and then crumbled under pressure. A wide ball, multiple no-balls, and sloppy overstepping kept handing free hits to Shepherd. The West Indian powerhouse needed no second invitation—dispatching three consecutive no-balls into the stands before sending the legal delivery soaring for another six.

The sequence—N6, N6, 6—amounted to 20 runs from a single legal ball and 22 runs overall from the over’s third delivery. By the end of the 15th over, Thomas had leaked 33 runs, setting social media on fire with clips of the carnage.

Shepherd’s Explosive Knock Powers Warriors to 202

Romario Shepherd didn’t stop there. He went on to hammer 73 off just 34 balls*, an innings laced with five fours and seven towering sixes. Alongside Iftikhar Ahmed, Shepherd pushed the Warriors to a formidable 202/6 in 20 overs.

It was an innings that showcased his IPL-honed hitting ability, reminding RCB fans why he is rated as one of the most destructive lower-order batters in franchise cricket. His ability to turn games single-handedly is precisely what makes him a prized T20 asset.

St Lucia Kings Turn the Tables in High-Scoring Clash

Despite Shepherd’s blitzkrieg, the night belonged to the St Lucia Kings. Chasing 203, they mounted a fearless reply, anchored by young sensation Ackeem Auguste, who smashed 73 off just 35 balls.

He was ably supported by Tim Seifert (37 off 24) and Shepherd’s IPL teammate Tim David (25 off 15). Their combined firepower helped the Kings hunt down the target with 11 balls to spare, sealing a crucial four-wicket win.

For the Warriors, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie impressed with a tidy spell, but Shepherd’s fireworks ultimately went in vain.

Social Media Buzz: Fans Marvel at the “22-Run Ball”

As soon as the over went viral, fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with reactions. Clips of Shepherd’s monster hits quickly became one of the most shared highlights of the CPL 2025 season.

Keywords like “Romario Shepherd 22 runs in 1 ball,” “RCB star in CPL 2025,” and “CPL historic over” began trending, underlining how rare and extraordinary the moment was. Cricket enthusiasts compared it to Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes and Kieron Pollard’s power-hitting masterclasses.

Expert Take: Shepherd’s Growing Reputation as a T20 Finisher

Shepherd’s performance not only underlines his hitting prowess but also cements his reputation as one of the most dangerous finishers in world cricket. With IPL 2025 fresh in memory, RCB fans would be delighted to see their star firing in the Caribbean.

For the Guyana Amazon Warriors, however, the focus will now shift to rediscovering their winning momentum in the league. Despite a competitive total, their bowling unit couldn’t contain the Kings’ onslaught, something they’ll need to fix heading into the business end of the tournament.