RCB Sale Would Be ‘Stupid’: Lalit Modi’s Explosive Claim On IPL Franchise Value Growth

The Indian Premier League (IPL), now a global sporting juggernaut, has always sparked debates over the financial might of its franchises. Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi, the man who conceptualized the league back in 2008, has once again ignited controversy—this time with his explosive comments on the valuation of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In a candid conversation on the Beyond 23 Podcast with former Australian captain Michael Clarke, Modi dismissed the reported ₹17,637 crore (approx. $2.1 billion) valuation of RCB, calling it “stupid” and grossly underestimated. Instead, he predicted that RCB and other leading franchises would see their value multiply exponentially in the coming years.

“They Would Be Stupid to Sell for Less Than $2 Billion” – Modi

When asked about the future market worth of RCB, Modi did not mince his words.

“If RCB does want to sell, they would be stupid to sell it for less than two billion dollars. If it is next year, then 2.5 billion, and if two years later, it would be three billion, and if it is four years later, then four billion dollars. Take it in writing from me—it will grow by half a billion dollars a year,” he declared.

His remarks come at a time when IPL franchise valuations are at an all-time high, reflecting the tournament’s skyrocketing popularity both in India and internationally. For Modi, the IPL is still in its infancy despite being 18 years old, with its “fan following and frenzy” only beginning to scratch the surface of its true potential.

IPL Growth Story: From Experiment to Global Phenomenon

Modi’s bullish stance on RCB’s worth is deeply tied to his vision of the IPL’s growth trajectory. Since its inception, the league has redefined cricket consumption—blending sport, entertainment, and business into a multi-billion-dollar package. Broadcasting rights, sponsorship deals, merchandising, and global fan engagement continue to push valuations higher every year.

The former commissioner believes the IPL’s ecosystem is still young compared to leagues like the NFL, NBA, or Premier League, suggesting that Indian franchises will eventually command similar, if not higher, valuations.

The Bengaluru Stampede: A Dark Shadow Over Celebrations

However, Modi’s comments also touched upon a tragic event that underscored both the passion and pitfalls of IPL’s massive reach. On June 4, 2025, nearly three lakh fans gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to celebrate RCB’s maiden IPL title. What should have been a joyous occasion turned catastrophic when a stampede claimed 11 lives and left over 50 injured.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) later observed that RCB bore partial responsibility, pointing out that the franchise had attracted nearly half a million people to the stadium’s vicinity during celebrations.

RCB’s Emotional Response to Fans

In the aftermath, RCB released a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging the tragedy:

“The Silence wasn’t Absence. It was Grief. This space was once filled with energy, memories and moments that you enjoyed the most… But June 4th changed everything.”

The franchise promised to honor the victims and channel the grief into meaningful community action, reinforcing its bond with supporters who continue to view RCB as the pride of Karnataka despite the heartbreaking incident.

Lalit Modi’s Personal Reflection

Beyond valuations and controversies, Modi also spoke about his enduring connection with the IPL.

“I miss it. I think of it, and nobody lets me forget it. I watch every match. In life nothing is permanent. I am a part of it, and that can never be taken away.”

He acknowledged the “crab mentality” in India that led to his ouster but insisted he would “do the same thing all over again” if given another chance, calling cricket “part of my DNA, part of my blood.”