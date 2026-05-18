RCB script history, become joint 2nd-most frequent IPL playoff qualifiers after CSK; check full list of teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team to officially qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs after defeating Punjab Kings by 23 runs in a high-scoring clash in Dharamshala.

The victory not only confirmed RCB’s place in the top four but also helped the franchise script a major IPL record. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have now qualified for the IPL playoffs 11 times, becoming the joint 2nd most successful team in IPL history after Chennai Super Kings to achieve the milestone.

Teams With Most IPL Playoff Qualifications

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1. Chennai Super Kings - 12

2. Mumbai Indians - 11

3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 11

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 8

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7

Virat Kohli Leads RCB’s Dominant Batting Show

After being asked to bat first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a commanding batting display and posted a massive total of 222/4.

Virat Kohli once again led from the front with a fluent 58 off 37 balls. The former RCB captain continued his outstanding form and stitched a crucial 76-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who smashed rapid 45 runs.

Chasing 223, Punjab Kings suffered a disastrous start as veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a brilliant opening spell. The experienced fast bowler removed both Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh inside the powerplay, putting PBKS immediately on the back foot.

Rasikh Salam then dismissed skipper Shreyas Iyer for just one run, reducing Punjab Kings to 19/3. Although Shashank Singh launched a fierce counterattack with a sensational 56 off 27 balls and Marcus Stoinis added a fighting 37, the target proved too difficult. Punjab Kings eventually finished on 199/8, suffering their sixth consecutive defeat of the season.

IPL 2026 Playoff Race Intensifies

While RCB have secured qualification, the battle for the remaining playoff spots has become increasingly intense. Delhi Capitals kept their hopes alive with a crucial win over Rajasthan Royals, leaving RR, DC, GT, SRH, PBKS and KKR still fighting for the remaining top four spots.

The playoff race could now heavily depend on the outcome of the crucial clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

If SRH defeat CSK:

- SRH will move to 16 points

- GT would also move closer to qualification

- CSK would no longer be able to reach 16 points

- PBKS and KKR would remain below that mark even with perfect finishes

- Delhi Capitals would fall out of contention

In that situation, Rajasthan Royals would become the only remaining lower-ranked side capable of reaching 16 points.

An SRH victory would therefore significantly reduce the number of teams competing for playoff qualification and place Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in a commanding position heading into the final phase of IPL 2026.