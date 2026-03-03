RCB set for Bengaluru return, five home games confirmed at M. Chinnaswamy for IPL 2026

Defending Indian Premier League champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to return to their fortress, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with five of their seven home fixtures scheduled to be played in Bengaluru during the IPL 2026 season.

The confirmation comes after months of coordinated efforts between the franchise and key authorities to ensure the team could host matches in front of their home crowd. According to RCB, the development follows extensive discussions and the completion of necessary formalities to secure required permissions. However, two of RCB’s designated home games will continue to be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, as part of a prior commitment.

Support From Authorities

In an official statement, the franchise expressed gratitude to the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and the Karnataka Police for their cooperation and support.

“RCB extends its sincere gratitude to the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the Karnataka Police for their unwavering guidance, cooperation and support in facilitating the hosting of matches in Bengaluru. The collective efforts to ramp up infrastructure and safety measures in time for the IPL season have ensured that the defending champions will play the majority of their home games on home soil,” the statement read.

‘Our Identity Comes Alive Here’ - Rajesh Menon

Rajesh Menon, CEO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, highlighted the emotional connection between the team and the Chinnaswamy Stadium. “The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is more than just our home ground; it is where our identity as a team truly comes alive. The energy our fans bring to Bengaluru has always been a driving force for our players, inspiring them through every phase of the game,” Menon said.

He further added that the franchise’s supporters, who have consistently backed the team, deserve the opportunity to watch their side play at home.

“After detailed discussions and completing the necessary due process around permissions, we are pleased to confirm that RCB will play five matches in Bengaluru. We sincerely thank the Government of Karnataka, the KSCA, and the Karnataka Police for their support in making this possible,” he said.

The development reaffirms RCB’s strong bond with their passionate fan base and ensures that the defending champions will once again enjoy the advantage of playing at their iconic home venue for the majority of the season.