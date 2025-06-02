RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Reflects On ‘Dream Season’ Ahead Of Historic IPL 2025 Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has termed the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as a “dream season”, as he gears up to lead his side into their maiden final clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Patidar expressed gratitude and excitement over captaining RCB for the first time, “I think for me, it’s a dream season because I’m captaining for the first time, and yeah, at the same time, it’s exciting also,” he said.

Patidar emphasized the learning curve he experienced during this season, highlighting the opportunity to grow under the guidance of senior players and overseas professionals, “Till now, I think I have enjoyed it a lot, to be honest. It has been a great opportunity to learn from some of the game’s great leaders and players, including international stars. Their different perspectives have helped shape my approach to leadership.”

Despite the high stakes, Patidar maintained a calm demeanor, downplaying the pressure of playing in the final.

“I don’t think it’s frustrating. We’re not focusing on the stage or the final per se. I always like to keep things simple. We’ll just go out and try to play our best cricket. It’s going to be an exciting game tomorrow,” he added.

Final Showdown: RCB vs PBKS

The IPL 2025 final will be a historic one, as both RCB and PBKS are chasing their first-ever IPL title. Their head-to-head record is perfectly balanced, with 18 wins each in 36 encounters.

In the first qualifier, RCB dominated PBKS with an eight-wicket win, courtesy of Philip Salt’s 56-run knock. However, PBKS bounced back in Qualifier 2 with a spirited five-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians, powered by Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 87.

As fans gear up for what promises to be an electrifying final, Rajat Patidar’s composed leadership and Punjab’s resurgence set the stage for an unforgettable showdown.