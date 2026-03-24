RCB sold for record USD 1.78 billion to Aditya Birla Group-led consortium ahead of IPL 2026

In one of the biggest deals in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, a high-profile consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group has officially acquired the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise from United Spirits Limited (USL), a subsidiary of Diageo plc.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the deal, valued at USD 1.78 billion (approximately INR 16,706 crore), encompasses 100% ownership of both the men’s IPL team and the Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchise.

This transaction sets a new benchmark for cricket franchise valuations, surpassing the recent $1.63 billion sale of the Rajasthan Royals.



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A Powerhouse Consortium

The winning group brings together heavyweights from the worlds of industry, media, and private equity:

Aditya Birla Group (ABG): Led by Kumar Mangalam Birla, marking the conglomerate's first major foray into sports ownership.

The Times of India Group (ToI): Providing a massive media and commercial platform.

Bolt Ventures: Led by American sports investor David Blitzer (co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils).

Blackstone: The world’s largest private equity firm, participating through its perpetual private equity strategy.

New Leadership And Vision

Following the conclusion of the 2026 season, the franchise will transition to its new leadership structure.

Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director at Aditya Birla Group and a former professional cricketer himself, will serve as Chairman. On the other hand, Satyan Gajwani of the Times of India Group will take on the role of Vice-Chairman.

Timing And Success

The timing of the sale coincides with RCB’s most successful era on the pitch. The team enters the 2026 season as the defending IPL champions (having won their maiden title in 2025) and two-time WPL winners.

The acquisition is currently awaiting standard regulatory approvals from the BCCI and the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The official handover is expected to be finalized after the 2026 edition of the IPL, allowing the current management to oversee the team's title defense.

Background And Significance

RCB, one of the most valuable and popular IPL franchises, has a massive fan following anchored by global superstar Virat Kohli. The team finally broke its trophy drought by winning the IPL title in 2025, significantly boosting its brand value and commercial appeal.

This acquisition marks a major entry of traditional Indian business conglomerates and global sports investors into IPL ownership. It reflects the soaring commercial value of the league, driven by massive TV/digital rights deals, sponsorships, and growing international interest in T20 cricket.