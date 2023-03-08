Just wondering if...: RCB Star Ellyse Perry Asks Fans If Holi Colours Are Permanent - Check

The festive spirit of Holi has taken over the entire nation, and the Women's Premier League (WPL) teams and players are not far behind in embracing the celebrations. The players and support staff of all five teams participated in the festivities, playing with colours and having a fun-filled celebration, including overseas players. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Giants had the most fun, especially since they had no games on Tuesday, March 7.

However, star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry seemed to have played too much with colours. After the celebrations, she expressed her concern about the permanence of the pink colour in her hair, even after washing it twice. Perry will be playing on Wednesday, March 8, for RCB and shared a picture of her pink hair on her Instagram story, asking for advice from fans. Some suggested that she should have applied oil before playing Holi, while others said it may take up to a week or two for the colour to fade entirely.

"Just wondering if this is now a permanent thing. I've washed my hair twice," she said.

Nevertheless, Perry and the entire RCB squad will have to shift their focus back to cricket as they have lost their first two games already. RCB has a star-studded lineup but has not found form yet, with bowlers conceding runs and batters getting out cheaply. However, they will have a chance to redeem themselves on Wednesday against a depleted Gujarat Giants side.

RCB lost to Delhi Capitals by 60 runs in their first game and suffered a 9-wicket defeat to table-toppers Mumbai Indians in the second on March 6. With games coming thick and fast in this short tournament, RCB must get their act together as the new side UP Warriorz has already won a game, with Delhi and Mumbai leading the points table. The table-toppers will progress directly to the playoffs, while the teams finishing second and third will have to play an eliminator.