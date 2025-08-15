Jacob Bethell will lead England in the upcoming three match T20I series against Ireland, starting from September 17. Bethell is set to captain England in absence of regular skipper Harry Brook, who is being rested along with other all-format players as part of workload management.

During the T20Is against England, Bethell, who play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL), will become England's youngest men's captain.

The 21-year-old Bethell will surpass the record currently held by Monty Bowden, who was 23 and 144 days when he led England against South Africa at Cape Town on the Test tour of 1888-89.

"Jacob Bethell has impressed with his leadership qualities ever since he has been with the England squads and the series against Ireland will provide him with the opportunity to further develop those skills on the international stage," England men’s selector Luke Wright said.



Meanwhile, Sonny Baker has won his maiden England call-up after impressing in the winter with the England Lions and during the Blast and The Hundred. Baker is named in both the South Africa ODI squad and the Ireland T20I group, joining a largely settled limited-overs core.

"Sonny is a player we have identified for a while and he was impressive during the England Lions tours last winter. He has carried that form into this season in white-ball cricket with Hampshire and Manchester Originals and deservedly gets his opportunity," Wright said.



On the other hand, Rehan Ahmed returns to the ODI side after a prolific summer with the bat. He is included in all three squads.

South Africa will tour for three ODIs and three T20Is to conclude England’s home season, before the trip to Malahide for the Ireland games. With Brook, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, and Jamie Smith rested for the Ireland leg, Marcus Trescothick will stand in for Brendon McCullum as head coach.

England Squads For Series Against South Africa, Ireland

For South Africa ODIs: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith

For South Africa T20Is: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

For Ireland T20Is: Jacob Bethell (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.