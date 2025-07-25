RCB Star With 24 Wickets In 8 Tests Replaces Injured Glenn Philips For First Test Against Zimbabwe

Michael Bracewell has been added to New Zealand’s squad for the upcoming first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. The move comes after Glenn Phillips was ruled out of the series due to a right groin injury sustained during the final of Major League Cricket. Originally unavailable for the Test tour because of his commitments with Southern Brave in The Hundred, Bracewell is currently in Zimbabwe as part of the T20I squad. With the timing aligning, New Zealand head coach Rob Walter confirmed Bracewell as a natural fit to step in for Phillips.

"Glenn's injury provided a gap in the Test squad and Michael is the closest like-for-like replacement," Walter said. "Michael's experience and skillset will be a great asset and allows us to keep the same balance of the team. Given he's here with the T20 squad and his availability aligned for the first Test, we're using the opportunity to include him in the squad.

"We'll get through the first Test and then we'll make a decision whether we'll replace him for the second Test," he added.

The 34-year-old batting allrounder is set to return to the Black Caps’ red-ball lineup for the first time since featuring in the Test series against Sri Lanka in 2023. Since making his Test debut in 2022, Bracewell has played eight matches, scoring 259 runs and taking 24 wickets. Bracewell was not part of the initial squad due to scheduling conflicts, but his availability for the first Test has offered New Zealand a timely option to fill the void left by Phillips. He will return to the UK to join Southern Brave following the conclusion of the first Test.

New Zealand’s revised squad for the first Test includes Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Nathan Smith, and Will Young.

Zimbabwe squad: Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams

The two-Test series, not part of the current World Test Championship cycle, is scheduled as follows:

1st Test: July 30 – August 3 in Bulawayo (8pm NZT, 10am local)

2nd Test: August 7 – August 11 in Bulawayo (8pm NZT, 10am local)