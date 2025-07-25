RCB Star Yash Dayal Booked For Rape With A 17-Year-Old Minor During IPL 2025 In Jaipur

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal appears to be embroiled in a new controversy, as the IPL 2025 winner has now been booked for rape in Jaipur. Shocking details have emerged concerning Dayal's alleged sexual involvement with a 17-year-old minor during IPL 2025. Prior to this incident, Yash Dayal had already been facing legal proceedings for a sexual assault case, where a woman from Ghaziabad had accused the Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer of similar criminal activity.

Allegations by a Minor in Jaipur

The Allahabad High Court had previously issued a stay order on Dayal's police custody in the Ghaziabad case, based on recent proceedings. However, this new case in Jaipur presents a significant risk for the RCB player, as it involves a minor girl aged 17 accusing him of rape.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, An FIR was lodged against Yash Dayal at the Sanganer Sadar Police Station in Jaipur, based on allegations of rape by a minor victim. According to the report, Yash allegedly promised the young girl a promising future in professional cricket and exploited her for a period of two years.

IPL 2025 Connection

Anil Jaiman, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sanganer Sadar Police Station, stated that the victim came into contact with Yash through cricket. It is alleged that approximately two years ago, when the victim was a minor, Yash repeatedly raped her over a two-year period under the guise of helping her build a cricket career. The report also mentions the IPL 2025 connection. As per the Jaipur Police, Yash Dayal, while in Jaipur for an RR vs RCB match, allegedly summoned the victim to a hotel near the Sitapura area and raped her again. After a prolonged period of silence, emotional blackmail, and physical and mental harassment, the victim finally registered an official complaint on July 23, 2025.

The Jaipur Police further informed that since the first reported incident of rape occurred when the victim was a 17-year-old minor, a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act 2012). If found guilty, Yash could face severe consequences, as cases under the POCSO Act are tried rigorously, and the punishment can include lengthy imprisonment.

Yash Dayal was a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team that secured their first-ever IPL title. RCB clinched the championship by defeating PBKS on June 3.