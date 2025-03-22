RCB To Finish Last In IPL 2025, Predicts Adam Gilchrist Due To THIS Reason - Check Here

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are once again chasing their dream of lifting their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy as they enter the 18th season of the tournament. Despite reaching three finals in the past, the Bengaluru-based franchise has never won the title. However, former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has made a surprising prediction, stating that RCB could finish last in IPL 2025.

Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, which he co-hosts with former England captain Michael Vaughan, Gilchrist jokingly said that RCB’s heavy investment in English players could hurt their chances.

"I think there is a fair chance (that RCB finish last), because I'm basing it on the fact that there's just too many Englishmen in the squad," Gilchrist said sarcastically.

He quickly clarified that he had no hard feelings towards RCB fans or their star player Virat Kohli. "Nothing against Virat, nothing against their fans. I apologise to the fans, but you've got to talk to your recruiting agents," he added.

Gilchrist has a history with RCB in IPL finals. He was the first captain to defeat them in a final, leading Deccan Chargers to the IPL title in 2009.

RCB’s English Stars in IPL 2025

RCB made some big purchases at the IPL 2025 mega auction, especially focusing on English players. Their most expensive signing was wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, who played a key role for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024. RCB spent ₹11.5 crore to bring Salt into their squad.

They also signed hard-hitting all-rounder Liam Livingstone for ₹8.75 crore, while young English cricketer Jacob Bethell joined the team for ₹2.6 crore. With these additions, RCB’s squad has a strong English presence, which led to Gilchrist’s humorous remark about their potential struggles.

Michael Vaughan’s Take on Delhi Capitals

Meanwhile, Michael Vaughan had a different take on IPL 2025 predictions. The former England captain believes Delhi Capitals (DC) will finish last, pointing out their lack of high-quality Indian batters as a major weakness.

"I just don't think they (DC) have got a very good team. My reason is that I believe you need high-class Indian batters to play on those wickets. They've got KL Rahul, that's it, really. I don't think they have enough quality Indian batters," Vaughan said.

Both RCB and DC have played in every IPL season but have never won the trophy, making them two of the most unlucky franchises in the league’s history.

RCB vs KKR: Season Opener

RCB will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 22 at Eden Gardens. As the season kicks off, RCB will be eager to prove their critics wrong and push for their maiden IPL title. Fans will be hoping that their big-money signings, including the English stars, help them change their fortunes this season.